BOYS BASKETBALL
A GAME
Clearfield;31
Philipsburg-Osceola;28
High scorers: (C) E. Maines 8. (PO) P. Lamb 10, C. Matier 10.
B GAME
Clearfield;23
Philipsburg-Osceola;21
High scorers: (C) C. Broad 10. (PO) S. Vesnesky 7.
WRESTLING
Philipsburg-Osceola 50, Penns Valley 27
108—Caleb Hummel, PO, tech. fall Sawyer Fetterolf, PV, 16-0. 115—Bentley Bainey, PO, dec. Joel Conklin, PV, 3-2. 122—Zachary Rummel, PV, pinned Isaiah Smeal, PO, 2:40. 130—Max King, PV, pinned Jack Nyman, PO, :45. 138—Dylan Koptchak, PO, pinned Caden Simco, PV, 1:20. 145—Colton Chapman, PO, dec. Shane Rimmey, PV, 6-0. 155—Matthew Rowles, PO, pinned Layton Yearick, PV, :48. 170—Jacob Shaw, PO, pinned Robert Martin, PV, 1:27. 190—Connor Eichenlaub, PO, dec. Ty Steiger, PV, 4-2. 210—Landon Hess, PV, dec. Evan Eichenlaub, PO, 4-0. 250—Matthew Thompson, PO, won by forfeit. 80—Averi Gable, PO, pinned Will Mayer, PV, :25. 87—Connor Guenot, PO, pinned Luke Luss, PV, :50. 94—Regan Miller, PV, pinned Ace Foster, PO, 3:00. 101—Trip Watson, PV, won by forfeit.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 13-0. The Mounties host Hollidaysburg on Wednesday.