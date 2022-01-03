BOYS BASKETBALL
A Game
Philipsburg-Osceola;32
Huntingdon;18
High scorers: (PO) S. Meyers 18.
B Game
Philipsburg-Osceola;16
Huntingdon;28
A Game
Great Commission;18
Clearfield Alliance;16
High scorers: (CACS) Stephen Manno 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A Game
Philipsburg-Osceola;32
Huntingdon;18
High scorers: (PO) S. Meyers 18.
B Game
Philipsburg-Osceola;16
Huntingdon;28
A Game
Great Commission;18
Clearfield Alliance;16
High scorers: (CACS) Stephen Manno 10.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.