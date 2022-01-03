BOYS BASKETBALL

A Game

Philipsburg-Osceola;32

Huntingdon;18

High scorers: (PO) S. Meyers 18.

B Game

Philipsburg-Osceola;16

Huntingdon;28

A Game

Great Commission;18

Clearfield Alliance;16

High scorers: (CACS) Stephen Manno 10. 

