WRESTLING

2022 Penn Cambria Tournament

Team Standings

1. Philipsburg-Osceola 214. 2. Penns Valley 204. 3. Huntingdon 121. 4. Bedford 104.5. 5. Central Cambria 80. 6. Hollidaysburg 71. 7. Penn Cambria 68.

Philipsburg-Osceola Results

80—Averi Gable, 2nd. 87—Connor Guenot, 2nd. 94—Ace Foster, 2nd. 108—Caleb Hummel, 1st. 115—Bentley Bainey, 2nd. 122—Isaiah Smeal, 4th. 138—Dylan Koptchak, 2nd. 145—Colton Chapman, 4th. 155—Matt Rowles, 2nd. 190—Connor Eichenlaub, 190. 210—Evan Eichenlaub, 2nd. 250—Dominic Davis, 1st.

BOYS BASKETBALL

A GAME

Philipsburg-Osceola;30

Bald Eagle Area;29

B GAME

Philipsburg-Osceola;23

Bald Eagle Area;18

