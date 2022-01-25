WRESTLING
2022 Penn Cambria Tournament
Team Standings
1. Philipsburg-Osceola 214. 2. Penns Valley 204. 3. Huntingdon 121. 4. Bedford 104.5. 5. Central Cambria 80. 6. Hollidaysburg 71. 7. Penn Cambria 68.
Philipsburg-Osceola Results
80—Averi Gable, 2nd. 87—Connor Guenot, 2nd. 94—Ace Foster, 2nd. 108—Caleb Hummel, 1st. 115—Bentley Bainey, 2nd. 122—Isaiah Smeal, 4th. 138—Dylan Koptchak, 2nd. 145—Colton Chapman, 4th. 155—Matt Rowles, 2nd. 190—Connor Eichenlaub, 190. 210—Evan Eichenlaub, 2nd. 250—Dominic Davis, 1st.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A GAME
Philipsburg-Osceola;30
Bald Eagle Area;29
B GAME
Philipsburg-Osceola;23
Bald Eagle Area;18