BOYS BASKETBALL
A Game
Philipsburg-Osceola;25
Hollidaysburg;39
High scorers: (PO) P. Lamb 10. (H) Albarro 18.
B Game
Philipsburg-Osceola;18
Hollidaysburg;33
High scorers: (PO) S. Vesnesky 11. (H) B. Zimmerman 12.
WRESTLING
Philipsburg-Osceola 56, Huntingdon 15
80—Gable, PO, won by forfeit. 87—Guenot, PO, won by forfeit. 94—Foster, PO, pinned Bakert, H, 3:42. 101—Fleck, PO, pinned Newdauger, H, 1:08. 108—Bainey, PO, pinned Billich, H, 2:33. 115—Hummel, PO, pinned Hughes, H, 1:47. 122—Scott, H, pinned Smeal,PO, 4:16. 130—Perso, H, pinned Smith, PO, 2:28. 138—Clark, H, dec. Koptchak, PO, 8-4. 145—Erdin, H, dec. Chapman, PO, 6-4. 155—Rowles, PO, dec. Edmonston, H, 5-1. 170—Shaw, PO, dec. Metts, H, 5-2. 190—C. Eichenlaub, PO, pinned Coreman, H, 1:14. 210—E. Eichenlaub, PO, pinned Herncane, H, 3:51. 250—Davis, PO, pinned Rivello, H, 2:06.
Exhibition winners: Twoey, Guenot, Hahn, Madina, Bainey.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 9-0 with the win.