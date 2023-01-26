Jun-Seok Shim stood on the far side of a press conference room at PNC Park late Thursday morning, cradling a baseball in his right hand and smiling, a picture of Pirates owner Bob Nutting shaking hands with Ke’Bryan Hayes hanging over his left shoulder. Later, Shim quietly walked up to the table where he previously sat, taking note of the Pirates backdrop and team-themed microphone flags.
In this moment, Shim — the 12th-best international free agent available, according to MLB Pipeline and a dynamic pitcher brimming with potential — might’ve been a long way from his native South Korea, but he was also a couple sizable steps closer to his dream of pitching in the major leagues.
“I’ve gone through many things to come here, but I always dreamed about this moment,” Shim said, with Pirates scout Jong Hoon Na translating. “I’m really excited to be here.”
The Pirates and their fans are certainly thrilled to have Shim, who was expected to be the top pick in the KBO draft before declaring his intentions to come to the United States. An 18-year-old with a fastball that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s and has been clocked in triple digits, not to mention a sharp curveball and an above-average changeup, Shim represents a nice coup for the Pirates.
Over the past three seasons, they’ve signed four players in MLB Pipeline’s top 12. The Dodgers tie them for the MLB lead. No other club has inked more than two.
Director of international scouting Junior Vizcaino and director of player personnel Max Kwan appeared alongside Shim and Na on the dais. General manager Ben Cherington and assistant GM Steve Sanders stood in the back and watched.
The point of the gathering was clearly to recognize Shim and his abilities, but it’s impossible to ignore the trend; regularly extracting top-end international talent, then properly developing it, simply isn’t optional for a team like the Pirates.
And to their credit, the new regime has done a very good job in this department since taking over in the 2019-20 offseason, the most recent evidence being Shim signing for $750,000.
“Over time, we’ve got to get more talent than our competitors,” Cherington said. “We’re fortunate to have Junior and Max leading the way for us. Feel confident that we’re not going to leave a stone unturned. It’s a critically important part of the operation.”
Shim starred as a highly touted prep pitcher at Ducksoo High School in Seoul, South Korea. He burst onto the scene in 2020, pitching to a 1.42 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 19 innings, then didn’t allow an earned run in 14 1/3 innings the following year before incurring elbow issues.
His health is fine, Shim promised. The elbow and his big toe, which cut short his 2022 season, have been examined by the Pirates, and there’s no concern there.
Moving forward, Shim may spend a short stint in the Dominican Republic before reporting to Bradenton, Fla., and joining the Pirates’ Florida Complex League team that operates out of Pirate City. A terrific year would be Shim making it to Low-A Bradenton and getting to affiliated ball.
“I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m very excited to be here,” Shim said after touring PNC Park with his family. “I can’t wait to come here and pitch one day. This whole [trip] motivated me.”
The Pirates began following Shim in 2020, when he clearly broke away from his peers. A YouTube video, oddly, pushed the process along. The organization also made a concerted effort to develop a relationship with his family, a fairly routine part of the process in which Pacific Rim scout Fu Chan Chiang played an important role.
Vizcaino talked about watching a tournament next to Shim’s father and saying how he was probably more nervous than his son when the latter worked out of a jam. While pitching themselves to Shim and his family, the Pirates also outlined a development plan for Shim and how they viewed him getting to the major leagues.
“The Pirates gave me a detailed presentation when scouts were in South Korea to see me,” Shim said. “That’s one of the main reasons why I chose to come here.”
As a kid, Shim said he actually idolized Gerrit Cole. It makes sense given their mature builds — Shim is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds — and power stuff, though Shim said he’s probably not as emotional as Cole is on the mound.
Shim also said he’s not interested in thinking about his career back home much longer. He’s here now, a newly minted professional and someone who’s beyond eager to experience everything that it entails.
It’s understandable. Same for the Pirates’ excitement over sustaining the recent International success.
“It speaks to the support that we have from our organization, that we go anywhere in the world, really,” Vizcaino said. “As long as the player fits what we’re looking for, we have our organization’s backing, and we can be aggressive on trying to acquire them.”