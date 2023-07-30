PITTSBURGH — The Pirates certainly aren’t perfect. But they sure are entertaining.
Want evidence? Just look at Josh Palacios’ at-bat in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday, the moment before he hit a walk-off, two-run homer to produce a 6-4 Pirates victory at PNC Park. Palacios tried bunting, missed, nearly took a pitch in the helmet, dusted himself off, then got up and blasted a 2-0 slider over the right-field fence for his first career walk-off. It also capped a three-hit day for Palacios, who was recalled on Friday.
Oh, yeah. It came on his 28th birthday, no less.
It was a similar sort of game for Connor Joe, who had trouble with a couple plays at first base, his first start there since the Pirates traded Carlos Santana, but also collected two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Give the Pirates credit, after the Phillies used a pair of singles to right to construct a 4-2 lead by the seventh-inning stretch, Pittsburgh didn’t give up and picked up single runs in the seventh and eighth to forge a 4-4 tie.
The first came on a single for Bryan Reynolds, who shot a fastball up the middle. When Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas bobbled the ball, Joe sped around third and scored.
Jared Triolo (single) and Palacios (double) led off with hits in the eighth. Nick Gonzales tied the game with his sacrifice fly to right.
Earlier, with the teams knotted at 2, the proximity to the MLB trade deadline was felt at first base on designated hitter Bryce Harper’s single that pushed the Phillies in front by a run.
Carmen Mlodzinski landed a terrific sweeper at the bottom of the zone, and Harper hit one a little up the line.
Someone who has played there a bunch — such as Santana — probably would’ve taken a softer angle, realizing there’s ample time. Joe didn’t make a great read and failed to make the play.
That should have been the third out of the inning. Instead, it allowed first baseman Alec Bohm to fight off a Mlodzinski sweeper by going the other way, his single to right creating a 4-2 advantage for the Phillies.
Chasing a 2-0 deficit a half-inning earlier, the Pirates got a two-run homer from Reynolds in the sixth. With Joe on second following a leadoff single, Reynolds got a 2-1 fastball that was basically middle-middle and blasted it 418 feet to right-center.
It was the 12th homer of the season for Reynolds, who has obviously struggled. Being on time for a 97.3 mph fastball should be seen as important. At the same time, Reynolds also began this one hitting just .187 in July.
The Pirates will keep hoping Reynolds finds a spark. In the meantime, at least his homers have come at a good time. Each of his last five (since June 18) have either tied the game or given the Pirates the lead.
Reynolds’ homer negated a two-run shot from Bohm in the fourth. Following Harper’s leadoff walk, Bohm caught a first-pitch changeup from Rich Hill that was up and away and rocked it to right-center for a 2-0 Phillies advantage.
ON THE MOUND
If this was indeed it for Hill, Pirates fans got a good look at the left-handed veteran.
And so did the Phillies, who saw 20 called strikes from Hill.
In fact, of Hill’s seven strikeouts, five of them were called — two on curves and one apiece on his sweeper, splitter and four-seam fastball.
It’s not a huge surprise consider Hill came into this one fourth in MLB in called strikes this season. He’s now third with 404, trailing only San Francisco’s Logan Webb (437) and Mitch Keller (422).
Hill walked three, hit one and threw 78 pitches over five innings. He easily couldn’t gone out for the sixth, and maybe more, but with the trade deadline so close, the Pirates likely didn’t want to absorb any more risk when it comes to the 43-year-old, who will almost assuredly be dealt by Tuesday.
AT THE PLATE
The Pirates traded blows with the Phillies, but they also squandered a couple chances, with arguably the biggest one coming when they couldn’t add on in the sixth.
With the bases loaded following Reynolds’ bomb, a ball bounced away from Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs when Liover Peguero incorrectly waved Henry Davis home.
Thankfully, third-base base Mike Rabelo and Davis’ own awareness intervened; the Pirates right fielder would’ve been out by a mile. Pittsburgh came up empty when Peguero struck out swinging, and Gonzales flew out to right.
The Pirates also had two on and nobody out in the ninth before Andrew McCutchen lined out to left, Davis struck out looking, and Triolo bounced out to first.
There was a baserunning mistake in the fourth, when McCutchen ran into the second out at third base. On a ball hit to short by Triolo, McCutchen should’ve waited and allowed the throw to start traveling to first base before breaking for third.
Instead, McCutchen left early enough that Trea Turner adjusted and took a runner out of scoring position.
Speaking of McCutchen, there’s a good chance he won’t mind the calendar flipping to August. He finished July hitting just .118 (6 for 51) with no RBIs and one extra-base hit ... but 12 walks.
UP NEXT
The Pirates are off on Monday before starting a two-game series against the Tigers on Tuesday. Johan Oviedo, who snapped an eight-game losing streak his last time out, will get the ball.