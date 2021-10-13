Name: Jose Alban.

School, Grade: Clearfield, 12.

Parents: Gina Alban, Lance Weber.

Siblings: Romina, Brooklyn, Charlise.

Pets: a dog, Cookie.

How long have you been playing football?: “Since I was 4 years old.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Undefeated in football.

Biggest rival: DuBois.

Pre-game ritual: Eat Subway and take a nap.

Favorite team: Los Angles Chargers.

Favorite athlete: Barry Sanders.

Favorite food: Buffalo Chicken dip, mac and cheese.

Favorite restaurant: AKI Hibachi.

Favorite movie: 21 Jumpstreet.

Favorite book: Stuart Little.

Favorite subject: gym.

Favorite TV show: Shameless.

Favorite musician: 21 Savage.

Dream car: 1969 Camaro.

Hobbies: working out.

Favorite amusement park ride: roller coaster.

Tags

Trending Food Videos