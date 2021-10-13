Name: Jose Alban.
School, Grade: Clearfield, 12.
Parents: Gina Alban, Lance Weber.
Siblings: Romina, Brooklyn, Charlise.
Pets: a dog, Cookie.
How long have you been playing football?: “Since I was 4 years old.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Undefeated in football.
Biggest rival: DuBois.
Pre-game ritual: Eat Subway and take a nap.
Favorite team: Los Angles Chargers.
Favorite athlete: Barry Sanders.
Favorite food: Buffalo Chicken dip, mac and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: AKI Hibachi.
Favorite movie: 21 Jumpstreet.
Favorite book: Stuart Little.
Favorite subject: gym.
Favorite TV show: Shameless.
Favorite musician: 21 Savage.
Dream car: 1969 Camaro.
Hobbies: working out.
Favorite amusement park ride: roller coaster.