Even before he wrestled the football from a Virginia defensive back, Jordan Addison had proven he was the best wide receiver in the nation.
Addison’s efforts were rewarded before a national TV audience on ESPN on Thursday night when he was named winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver.
He is the third Pitt wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff, joining Larry Fitzgerald (2003) and Antonio Bryant (2000).
Addison, only a sophomore, turned into one of the most dangerous aerial threats in college football while teaming with ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett.
With one game remaining, Addison leads the nation in touchdown catches (17) and is third in receiving yards (1,479) and first among players from Power 5 schools.
Among Pitt’s all-time pass catchers, he is second in both categories to Larry Fitzgerald (22 and 1,672 in 2003).
He has 93 receptions this season, lifting him to second in Pitt history to Maurice Ffrench, who had 96 in 2019. Addison scored a touchdown on average once in about five receptions.
Addison breaks down his season in simple terms.
“What’s led to my success,” he said earlier this season, “is me just making the plays I’m supposed to make. My coaches put me in position to do great things, and I just make those plays for the team.”