“Ya think?”
That was Mike Tomlin’s response when asked if his receivers “left some plays on the field” in the first half of the Steelers’ latest playoff implosion.
Apparently, his displeasure with that position group lingered.
Word broke Tuesday that receivers coach Ike Hilliard was canceled — quietly wiped from the team’s website — and replaced by one of Matt Canada’s old college coaching colleagues, Frisman Jackson, as the Steelers continue to go all in with their unproven and embattled offensive coordinator.
Before you know it, Nate Peterman will be installed as the starting quarterback (maybe the Steelers had a first-round grade on him, too).
ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted that Hilliard’s departure “was a surprise and upsetting to some in the locker room.” If so, and if top receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson were among the aggrieved, they have mostly themselves to blame.
Yes, playing with a 39-year-old quarterback was not ideal, and yes, there were other challenges within the puny Canada offense. But Claypool undeniably took a step back this season, and Johnson faded badly after a spectacular three months. He played his worst football in the biggest games.
Nobody knows who’ll be throwing to them next season, but it’s time the Steelers’ top two receivers put it together. That doesn’t have to manifest in monster numbers, especially if it’s Mason Rudolph at the helm. It’s more a matter of maturity and consistency.
Claypool and Johnson are wildly talented. Both have greatness within them. They should be among the top duos in the league. With a little help, they could provide the Steelers an answer to the Cincinnati Bengals’ magnificent trio of receivers ( JuJu Smith-Schuster likely won’t be part of the equation, and Ray-Ray McCloud — whom the Steelers went to like he was Jerry Rice at times — shouldn’t rise higher than a fourth option).
Ben Roethlisberger has referred to Johnson as “unguardable” and has said Claypool is talented enough to rank with the best in the league. He’s right on both counts.
So what’s the problem?
Focus seems to be the primary issue.
In his last five games, Johnson dropped five passes, committed three false start penalties, totaled 51 yards or less four times and lost a fumble.
He had a horrific playoff game, dropping two passes while the score was close and inexplicably cutting off a deep route. But that didn’t stop him from later retweeting a video of his meaningless touchdown catch that cut Kansas City’s lead to 35-14. He also got into some ridiculous social media spats in the days following the game.
According to SI.com, Johnson led NFL receivers in penalties with nine, including seven false starts. He also fumbled away a possible win against the Detroit Lions.
Still, he finished with 107 catches, 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s good. We’ll see if he’s satisfied with that or opts to aim for great. Tens of millions of dollars hang in the balance, as Johnson goes into the final season of his rookie deal. I’m not giving him $75 million or so now. Not after that stretch run.
Claypool needs to expand his game. His route tree is more like a shrub. He catches some bubble screens and a slant now and again, but it’s largely jump balls along the sidelines — and he simply doesn’t come down with enough of them given his 6-foot-4, 238-pound frame and incredible leaping ability.
Maybe a new teacher, a new voice, is necessary. Maybe it’s simply a matter of Claypool needing to get his act together. He’s only 23. Nobody doubts his talent. He mixes his missteps with ridiculous feats of athleticism. He still draws interference calls. He could be the Steelers’ version of Deebo Samuel — a dual-threat monster.
But he also famously celebrated a first down with time running out in Minnesota, let his temper get the best of him, got benched, wondered if music might help the team practice better, whiffed on a block that nearly got Najee Harris maimed and finished tied for second in the AFC in drops (six).
Like Johnson, Claypool could make a nice living without improving one bit.
Will he settle for that?
If I were to suggest both players could take the proverbial next step merely by growing up a little, I would imagine your response — and Tomlin’s — would be something along these lines:
Ya think?