PITTSBURGH — My argument in favor the universal designated hitter was always a simple one, dating back decades: I’d rather watch Dave Parker extend his career than a pitcher try to hit.
Updated version: I’d rather see Andrew McCutchen back in Pittsburgh than, say, Rich Hill take a bunch of at-bats (no offense to Hill, but he did hit .113 with zero home runs across 256 at-bats that none of us should have been subjected to).
Without the universal DH, which was implemented last season, McCutchen would not be here. It’s that simple. He was the Pirates’ DH to start 19 of the first 30 games — and his mere presence, I would argue, combined with his production and the team’s fast start, helped the Pirates to a 20% attendance increase in April.
Yes, they’re still near the bottom of baseball in that category, but a 20% rise in a bad-weather school month portends big things if they keep winning. This town shows up for a winner.
Other NL cities are enjoying the benefits of the DH as much or more. Without it, Bryce Harper would not have returned to the lineup this week, months ahead of schedule. Harper came back from Tommy John surgery in just 160 days. Granted, he’s not a pitcher. But that’s the point, right?
Also, we would have been deprived of Harper’s amazing postseason run last fall if not for the DH. He couldn’t play outfield because of the bad elbow, and I didn’t particularly want to see a plate appearance from, say, pitcher Zach Eflin — who hit a robust .000 in 2021 (0 for 29).
Without the DH in the American League, Parker’s career might have ended around 1987, when he hit 26 home runs and drove in 97 runs for the Cincinnati Reds, despite rapidly deteriorating knees. He wound up getting MVP votes in Oakland and Milwaukee in 1989 and 1990, thanks to the DH.
That’s why it was so maddening watching the NL refuse to adapt for 49 years, and Major League Baseball refuse to make it adapt. What took so long? I’ll admit, there were some memorable pitcher at-bats over the years (for some reason, Francisco Liriano’s home run springs to mind), but I could have lived without them. I’m glad I got to see Parker, David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez and the many other DHs who entertained us all those years.
And yes, the NL might have had a little more strategy in the late innings, but who goes to the ballpark to watch strategy?
I’d rather watch McCutchen.
Ron Blomberg was the first DH in baseball history when he hit for the pitcher in a 1973 game for the New York Yankees. The New York Times asked him last year about the “persisting thought in the National League all these years that a DH takes strategy out of the game.”
Blomberg: “It absolutely doesn’t. What takes strategy out of the game is putting a pitcher in that can’t hit!”
Once again, I have to give MLB commissioner Rob Manfred credit for advancing the sport on many fronts. The quicker games.
The 40% increase in stolen bases. All of it. Scoring is up by 1.1 runs per game after sinking to new lows last season. The year before that, pitchers contributed to the offensive drag by posting a laughable OPS of .293.
Also, compliments to MLB for implementing a “ Shohei Ohtani Rule,” which allows pitchers to hit in the order and be given a separate designation as a designated hitter. So in Ohtani’s case, once he’s pulled from the game as a pitcher, he can continue batting under the DH designation.
More than anything, we want to watch the stars take their swings, not Zach Eflin.
No offense.