BELLEFONTE — PA CareerLink Centre County is pleased to announce its Find a Job Friday multi-employer event to be held Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, outdoors at its 240 Match Factory location in Bellefonte.
Entrance starts at 9:45 a.m. for U.S. military veterans. Featuring part-time, full-time and other openings, this job fair provides a convenient one-stop chance to get hired by Penn State, State College Borough, CATA, Wegmans, Goodwill, Phoenix Physical Therapy, Big Spring Spirits, In-Home Services of Central PA, Foxdale Village, Karch Auto, The Meadows, API, and State College Area School District.
Attendance counts toward the weekly job search activity required by Unemployment Compensation. Prior to the job fair, job seekers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to update their resume by calling (814) 548-7587.
The outdoor venue limits COVID exposure for participants. Rain date is Oct. 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon.