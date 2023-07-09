The Jim’s Sports Center 14U All-Star team won the Area 6 VFW Teener Tournament over the weekend, going 3-0 and outscoring its opponents 32-6.
Jim’s won two games on Saturday, topping Curwensville 6-1 and downing Moshannon Valley 9-1. Clearfield ended its tournament run with a 17-4 victory in five innings Sunday against Philipsburg.
Clearfield beat Curwensville behind the pitching of Landon Brady, who tossed a complete-game, 5-hitter, allowing just one run, while walking two batters and striking out three.
Brady also had a hit and a run scored. Radek Albright and Rex Butler each added a hit and scored two runs.
Jayce Brothers fired a 1-hitter in the win over Moshannon Valley. He walked five batters and struck out nine in his seven innings of work.
Albright led the offense with three hits and two runs scored. Brady added a hit and scored twice, while Owen Lykens had a hit and two RBIs.
In Sunday’s contest against Philipsburg, Jim’s Sports Center smacked 10 hits and used eight errors to its advantage in the 5-inning mercy rule victory.
Albright was 2-for-4 with a double and three run scored, while Butler also went 2-for-4. He scored two runs and knocked in two.
Lykens had a hit to go with two runs and two RBIs. Brady and Brothers each doubled, while Noah Troxell added a hit and two RBIs.
Connor Peacock tossed the first three innings to get the win. He gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits, while walking one batter and striking out three.
Jake Bloom and Brody Ryen each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Clearfield advances to the VFW State Teener Tournament July 22-23 at Lebanon. Moshannon Valley, which was the Area 6 runner up, also advances.
Game 1
Jim’s Sports Center—6
Troxell 2b 2101, Lykens rf 2000, Brothers c 3011, Strishock 2001, Ryen 3b 3000, Rowles 3b 1000, Peacock ss 4000, Brady p 2110, Butler cf 3210, Albright lf 3210, Bloom 1b 2001. Totals: 27-6-4-4.
Curwensville—1
McDermott cf 1010, Best ss-p 3010, Finn p-ss 3010, Hoyt c 3110, Larson lf 3000, Swatsworth 1b 3010, Perks 3b 3000, Passmore 1b-p 3000, Proud rf 1000, Dimmick 2b 2000. Totals: 24-1-5-0.
Score by Innings
Jim’s Sports Center 130 200 0—6 4 1
Curwensville 000 000 1—1 5 3
Errors—Perks, Best 2; Bloom. SF—Strishock. HBP—Proud. SB—Larson, Hoyt. CS—Larson; Rowles, Troxell.
Pitching
Jim’s Sports Center: Brady—7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville: Finn—3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Passmore—2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Best—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Brady. LP—Finn.
Game 2
Moshannon Valley—1
Mihalko 1b-p 3000, Abernethy ss-p 2110, R. Reifer c-p 3000, Smith p-3b 2001, Clark 3b-p 3000, Tarbay 2b 1000, Tekely ss-p 3000, Foreman rf 1000, McCracken rf 1000, Keith lf 1000, Osbourne lf 1000, C. Reifer cf 1000. Totals: 22-1-1-1.
Jim’s Sports Center—9
Troxell c 2000, Rowles 0100, Lykens 3112, Brothers p 2110, Strishock dh 2000, Bloom 2b 1100, Peacock ss 1012, Owens 0000, Ryen 3b 3001, Wills 1b 3001, Brady lf 3210, Butler cf 3101, Albright rf 3230. Totals: 26-9-7-7
Score by Innings
Moshannon Valley 100 000 0—1 1 3
Jim’s Sports Center 011 403 x—9 7 1
Errors—Abernethy, Clark 2; Ryen. 3B—Brady. SB—Brothers, Brady.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Smith—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Abernethy—1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; R. Reifer—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Mihalko—0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Clark—2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Tekely—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Brothers—7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Brothers. LP—Smith.
Game 3
Jim’s Sports Center—17
Troxell c 4112, Lykens rf 1212, Owens 0100, Brothers ss-3b 3111, Strishock 3b 2001, Ryen 3b-p 0100, Peacock p-ss 3211, Brady lf 2111, Rowles lf-rf 2000, Albright rf-lf 4321, Butler cf 4222, Bloom 2b-p 3211, Wills 1b 1100, Peace 1b 2000. Totals: 31-17-10-12.
Philipsburg—4
Law ss 3220, Koptchak 2b 2000, Shoemaker p 2002, Jack c 2000, Emigh rf 1100, Vaughn lf 2100, Bainey 2000, Nevel 3b 2011, Foley 1b 2001. Totals: 19-4-3-4.
Score by Innings
Jim’s Sports Center 118 70—17 10 1
Philipsburg 121 00— 4 3 8
Errors—Brothers; Nevel 3, Law 3, Jack, Vaughn; 2B—Brothers, Brady, Albright; Law. HBP—Ownes, Peacock. SB—Brothers, Ryen, Lykens 2, Butler 3, Albright 2.
Pitching
Jim’s Sports Center: Peacock—3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ryen—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Bloom—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: Shoemaker—5 IP, 10 H, 17 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Peacock. LP—Shoemaker.