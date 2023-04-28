Glendale softball player Jillian Taylor has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 22.
Taylor was 6-for-13 with with a triple, home run, six runs scored and seven RBIs, while making the move from the outfield to shortstop. The Lady Vikings went 4-0 by outscoring their opponents 50-4 during the week.
“She is an outstanding athlete who puts the team first,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “We moved her from right field to shortstop and she never missed a beat. She’s a great ball player and great kid.