The Pirates’ relationship with first baseman Ji-Man Choi hasn’t exactly gotten off to a great start.
First, the two sides were significantly apart in arbitration figures filed last month, with Choi submitting for $5.4 million and the team countering at $4.65 million (when Choi’s projection was $4.5 million).
Now, Choi issued a statement Monday through his Seoul, South Korea-based agency, expressing disappointment that the Pirates objected to his participation in the World Baseball Classic following offseason elbow surgery.
“I was healthy enough to take live batting practice recently,” Choi said via a report from Yonhap News. “I was extremely disappointed and deeply hurt because I was building up nicely for the national team training camp in the middle of this month and the first round of the WBC.”
Choi had surgery in November to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, though both he and the Pirates insisted the issue — which first crept up in 2022 — was minor and would not impact him for 2023.
“It’s what we believe is a minor procedure to help that right elbow, then he’ll be rehabbing and returning,” general manager Ben Cherington said at the time of the trade.
The Pirates acquired Choi for minor league pitcher Jack Hartman Nov. 10 as part of their offseason overhaul at first base.
Choi, 31, has hit .239 over seven seasons, with 61 home runs and 225 RBIs in 486 games.
Last season, Choi hit .233 with a .729 OPS in 113 games for the Rays, with a .341 on-base percentage and 52 RBIs. Defensively, Choi had a .994 fielding percentage and was worth 2 outs above average, though he hit just .188 over his final 60 games.
Choi’s arbitration hearing is expected to be one of the last to occur. Hearings run through Feb. 17, and the Pirates’ first full squad workout is Feb. 20. It’s unlikely they will reach a settlement before that.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) released Choi from its 30-player WBC roster on Monday, citing the Pirates’ objection to his participation for medical reasons.
Choi went on to say he was “devastated” by the decision and vowed to represent his country again.
The fifth iteration of the World Baseball Classic will run from March 8-21 and include games in Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Miami, Fla.; and Phoenix, Ariz.
David Bednar is the Pirates’ only confirmed MLB representative at this point, though they should have a few minor leaguers participating in the WBC.