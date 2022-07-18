The call Jeff Petry had been anticipating for months finally came on Saturday.
One problem: He wasn’t around to hear it.
“I was actually downstairs playing with two of my boys, and my phone was in the other room,” Petry said Sunday. “I had a missed call from the Canadiens GM [ Kent Hughes]. I was like, ‘OK, something’s up.’”
Soon, Petry’s agent filled him in on all the details. The 34-year-old defenseman been traded to Pittsburgh, along with forward Ryan Poehling, in exchange for Mike Matheson and a draft pick.
For Petry, it was fitting that he was with two of his four sons when the deal went down, because it was family that motivated the move in the first place.
On the ice, Petry enjoyed his best professional seasons in Montreal, netting double-digit goals in four consecutive years from 2017-18 until 2020-21. However, COVID-19 restrictions in Canada took a toll on his personal life. Crossing the Canadian border presented an obstacle. In January, as his wife was pregnant with the family’s fourth boy and living in Michigan, Petry requested a trade.
“The past couple years with COVID hasn’t been easy on anybody,” Petry said. “But you know, living in Canada far away from my family [was tough]. My wife’s family is from Houston so even farther from them. It’s very difficult for them to come up and to help with the boys.”
After Petry made his trade request, his name circulated in the rumor mill. The veteran defenseman heard the speculation that he could be moved to Detroit or Dallas.
“Pittsburgh wasn’t talked about,” he said. “But when my agent mentioned it to me, my eyes kind of got big. You look at what they’ve done in the past and the roster that they have... It’s a great organization, a great team and their want to win is very apparent. That’s the most-exciting thing for me is to be on a team that’s ready and eager to win.”
The Penguins set the stage for the trade and began to clear the necessarily salary cap space by moving 25-year-old righty John Marino to New Jersey earlier in the day. To understand the moves, you have to look at them in tandem.
Taken together, the front office believes Petry is an upgrade over Marino in the second defensive pairing, albeit with a larger salary cap hit of $6.25 million compared to Marino’s $4.4 million. Petry is reliable in his own zone and can provide a scoring spark, something that’s becoming even more valued in today’s NHL.
At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Petry is bigger than 6-1, 181-pound Marino, something that was a priority for the Penguins front office. With 87 goals and 322 points to his name, Petry is also much more of an offensive contributor who could be trusted to quarterback the top power play if Kris Letang goes down.
However, the acquisition does come with a layer of risk.
Last year, at 34 years old, Petry put together one of his worst seasons as a member of the Canadiens. He tallied just 16 points in his first 40 games before turning his game around to finish with 20 points in the last 28 games.
Was that because of external forces combined with playing on one of the worst teams in the league? Or at 34, is his game starting to decline?
“I had my struggles on and off the ice last year,” Petry said. “The second half of the year, I started to find my game again. That was something that I put a lot of work in and was happy that it came around. It was a good way to end the year.”
Petry said that soon after the trade, he heard from Sidney Crosby and fellow defenseman Kris Letang. Assistant coach Todd Reirden, known for his ability to make the most of blueliners, also began to establish a relationship as he looks to get Petry back to his highest level.
The veteran defenseman said that he’s enjoyed his most success when he’s paired with a more “defensively minded” partner who can allow him to maximize the offensive side of his game.
“I do like to skate the puck, like to get up in the play,” Petry said. “So just knowing that there’s a strong defensive partner with me is something that gives me a little bit of comfort.”
But more than anything, Petry is looking forward to the comfort the trade will bring his growing family off the ice. Pittsburgh is just a four-hour drive from his house in Michigan. He’s already imagining his wife jumping in the car on a Friday and being with him before nightfall.
“[The COVID-related border challenges] that’s all in the past,” Petry said. “We’re closer to home and we can all be together again.”