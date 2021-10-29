After enduring injuries and illnesses to several key players early in the season, the Penguins could get two key cogs back sooner than later.
Centers Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter both participated without any apparent restrictions on Friday.
That included line rushes.
Carter skated on the second line between Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen, while Crosby centered a top line that also featured Jake Guentzel and Evan Rodrigues.
Carter and Crosby also both participated on the top power play unit, which also featured Guetnzel, Kapanen and defenseman John Marino.
While all these signs are encouraging, it remains to be seen if one or both of the centers will be healthy enough to play on Saturday when the Penguins host the New Jersey Devils.
The Penguins have four off days before their next game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
When Crosby and Carter do return, it will create a ripple effect throughout the Penguins lineup.