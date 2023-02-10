Clearfield swimmer Jaylin Wood has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4.
Wood was instrumental in the Lady Bison’s victory over Hollidaysburg as she won the 50 free and was on both the victorious 200 free and 400 free relays, She also placed third in the 100 free, which Clearfield took the top three spots in.
“Jaylin likes to ‘race.’” Clearfield head coach Bob Mikesell said. “She challenges herself to get to the wall first. If the team needs someone to step up and get it done, Jaylin will do her part whether it is in her own individual event and/or a relay to take first place to win the meet. She comes through time after time. She is a true competitor and will accept any challenge that the team asks from her.”