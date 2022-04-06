Six days after Jason Zucker had to be helped off the ice in Minnesota, the Penguins winger cruised along the blue line during warmups at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
As an errant puck struck him gently in the skate, Zucker jokingly tumbled to the ice, acting like he’d been blindsided by a big hit. The whole team cracked up.
Even after the latest injury scare, his sense of humor remains intact. And it appears he could be part of the lineup again soon, too, possibly as early as Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers.
Zucker was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. He took regular line rushes on Evgeni Malkin’s left wing on a trio that also featured Rickard Rakell. Zucker also worked in with the second power play unit. Coach Mike Sullivan described his status as “day-to-day” and said Zucker will travel with the team to New York.
“He’s put a lot of work into getting to the point where he’s at,” Sullivan said. “He had a short setback a week ago. We’re hopeful that he can he can take off here for the rest of the season.”
The fact that Zucker has already rejoined the team for practice is significant — and somewhat surprising, given how severe the injury initially appeared.
During last Thursday’s 4-3 win, Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala shoved Zucker in the back as he went to play a puck along the boards. Zucker slid awkwardly and appeared in serious pain. Eventually, Zucker had to be steered to the tunnel with Sidney Crosby and Mike Matheson under his arms. Asked if he had a problem with the hit, Zucker declined to comment.
It was a tough blow for a player who had missed the previous 30 games while recovering from core muscle surgery. Zucker said on Wednesday this was a re-aggravation of the same injury, not a new one.
“When you’re out that long, you’re hoping that you can kind of get into the rhythm again,” Zucker said. “... So it was it was unfortunate that it happened that way, especially after being out for so long.”
Considering the way Zucker went down, it wasn’t unreasonable to wonder if he has sustained a season-ending injury. However, the Penguins remained optimistic and received positive feedback from Zucker that the injury may not have been as bad as it looked.
Zucker skated individually in a track suit on Monday. He ramped things up an extra notch on Tuesday, working out in full gear with skills coach Ty Hennes prior to the optional team skate.
Meanwhile, the Penguins worked to establish a definitive diagnosis, a process that typically doesn’t drag on as long as it did with Zucker. For nearly a week, the club said he was continuing to be evaluated.
“It was kind of an up-and-down, roller-coaster type deal,” Zucker said. “Every day, you either feel good or feel bad. You’re trying to check in and you’re doing all these different checks, talking to the doctors and our medical staff, trying to figure out what’s the best route to go. When you get on the ice. How much rehab should you do.”
The latest setback continues what’s been a challenging one for Zucker. He came into camp and called his nine-goal 2020-21 season “awful.” His hope was that with a shoot-first mentality and more familiarity in Sullivan’s system, he could look more like the player who netted as many as 33 goals in a season earlier in his career.
However, he’s been forced to slog through nagging injury concerns that date back to at least December. In total, he’s recorded six goals in 32 games this season. Now, as another return approaches, he’s trying to focus on the positives.
“A lot of that pressure is internal for me,” Zucker said. “I’m not going to put too much on myself. This is the first time that I’ve been healthy for a long time. I’m excited for that. For me, it’s about just going out and playing hockey and just kind of enjoying the feeling of being healthy.”
In other
injury news
On the same day Zucker took the ice, fellow forward Brock McGinn took an important step forward in his recovery from an upper-body injury.
McGinn skated in a non-contact jersey with the main group at practice. This marked his first full-team session since he sustained his injury on March 11. He likely will still need at least a few more practices, including some with contact, before he’s cleared for game action.
“These are glue guys,” Sullivan said. “They make us hard to play against. They’re abrasive. They play in the battle areas. They’re battle tested. ... We know we’re a better team when they’re in our lineup.”