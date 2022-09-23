The pain in his eyes and voice after the Penguins lost to the Rangers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series paled in comparison to what Tristan Jarry must have felt while hobbling out of the media room at Madison Square Garden back in mid-May.
Jarry, a surprise addition for the clincher, sported a noticeable limp and had ice packs affixed to the right foot he broke on April 14. Discomfort doesn’t do it justice. The Penguins goaltender, a two-time All-Star coming off a career year, could barely move.
“I played the best I could with what I had,” Jarry said Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex as the Penguins opened training camp. “But my focus was getting healthy over the summer, adapting my game to what happened and getting it back to 100%.”
How close Jarry gets to that number will determine plenty for both his own career and the fate of the Penguins, who allowed the fifth-fewest goals (222) during the 2021-22 regular season and return the same goaltending tandem with Jarry and Casey DeSmith.
It’s also a contract year for Jarry. The 27-year-old native of Surrey, British Columbia, will count just $3.5 million against the Penguins’ cap — a bargain given his recent production.
Jarry ranked in the NHL’s top 10 last season in wins (34, eighth), save percentage (.919, sixth), goals-against average (2.42, sixth), games played (58) and shutouts (only five league-wide had more than Jarry’s four) among goaltenders who played 50% (or more) of the time. If Jarry can replicate that production, a significant raise surely awaits.
Twenty NHL goalies will make $5 million or more this season, a list topped by Montreal’s Carey Price at $10.5 million. Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million) and Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy ($9.5 million) aren’t terribly far behind.
It would be foolish to argue that Jarry — the owner of exactly two playoff wins, plus some notable foibles in 2020-21 — should get that kind of money, but Jarry is also vastly underpaid for what he’s done over the past few years: 79-39-10 in 130 games (125 starts) since 2019-20, with a .917 save percentage, 2.52 goals-against average and nine shutouts.
Never has Jarry’s value to the Penguins been more apparent than that Rangers series, when they had a team capable of making a deep run, played reasonably well against the Blueshirts, and then the bottom fell out because DeSmith got hurt and Louis Domingue turned from spicy pork and broccoli to pumpkin.
“He wants to help this team achieve,” coach Mike Sullivan said of Jarry. “I believe he’s very capable of that.”
So does Jarry — now.
He said the foot took longer than he expected to heal. It took more than a month in total before Jarry said he felt 100%, the result of plenty of treatment and therapy.
“I think it’ll help me this year and make me stronger,” Jarry said, talking about what sounded like a lengthy rehab process.
Part of Jarry’s offseason was also spent drilling deeper into the nuance of the position, learning or re-learning tricks to do whatever possible to prevent a foot injury in the future. Things like being more aware of how he pushes from post-to-post. Ditto for the mechanics of getting up and down quickly, ensuring efficiency in his movement and that he’s not causing undue stress on his body.
“Your feet and ankles are huge for goalies,” Jarry said. “My attention has been on getting used to [the new movements], being able to slowly integrate that back into my game and getting back to 100%.”
There’s that number again. One all involved surely hope Jarry can exceed.
For as much as anybody wants to make the Penguins’ success (or failure) about their veteran core, more offense from bottom-nine wings such as Jason Zucker or Kasperi Kapanen, or a revamped defense that includes new faces such as Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta and Ty Smith, there’s a simple truth here.
Find the guy with the (mostly) black pads, the soft-spoken one who likes big trucks and big dogs and quiet movements in goal, and pay attention. Constructed for decades around star power, the Penguins need their goalie to be great. And healthy.
The first step in that process came Thursday, when Jarry said he felt “light” and “ready to go.” Sullivan echoed those sentiments, describing Jarry’s work thus far “business as usual.” In other words, no news is good news.
“He’s a real good goalie,” Sullivan said. “He prepares hard. It was unfortunate, the circumstance last year when he got hurt the way he did. But that’s hockey. It’s part of the game. You have to be fight through that stuff. You control what you can, and you can’t really get overly concerned about the things you can’t.”
Jarry and the Penguins have done what they can to gird against injury. The new franchise netminder also enters this season with plenty to prove. Now, all anyone can do is sit back and watch and hope the ending wasn’t as painful as that night in New York.
“I know he’s motivated,” Sullivan said. “He wants to help this team win.”