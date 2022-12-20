Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas.
The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame.
He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
Penn State coach James Franklin has been busy this December. He is putting the final touches on the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class and preparing PSU for its Jan. 2 Rose Bowl date with Utah.
But Franklin did find the time to attend Arrington’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas.
Franklin, who is finishing his ninth season as the Lions’ head coach, discussed his relationship with Arrington and his trip to Las Vegas during his Penn State’s bowl media day session last Friday in State College.
“There were a ton of (Penn State) guys out there that came out for LaVar’s induction, which was good,” Franklin said.
“It’s an event, to be honest with you, that I go to pretty much every year. It’s a Who’s Who of college football event. It was obviously a lot more convenient when it had been in New York for a long time at the National Football Foundation. Almost all the ADs are there, a good percentage of the college football coaches are there.
“On top of that, when you’re at a place like Penn State, it seems like we have a player being inducted almost every year. So that helps, as well.”
Franklin also said he considers Arrington someone he can go to for advice.
“LaVar has been a vocal supporter of the university and the athletic department and the football program, and to be honest with you, specifically, me,” Franklin said.
“He’s been phenomenal. Sometimes I’ll call LaVar for some perspective, sometimes he’ll calls me for some perspective. It’s always good to hear.
“It’s always important to kind of be at those events and support Penn Staters. But LaVar has been outstanding really since we arrived here.”
Franklin said Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft — who played linebacker at Indiana — also made the trip to Las Vegas for Arrington’s induction.
“(Kraft) was out there, as well, for LaVar’s induction,” Franklin said.
“It was kind of cool. We were taking pictures. It was LaVar and (PSU linebacker) Brandon Short.
“Pat goes, ‘Hold on a second, I have to get in this picture, three of us Big Ten linebackers’. It looked a little different.”