NEW YORK — The hit that knocked Penguins captain Sidney Crosby out during Game 5 will not result in additional discipline from the league.
The Post-Gazette has learned that Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will not face a fine or a possible suspension.
The collision occurred late in the second period with the Penguins holding a 2-0 lead. As the Penguins captain went to play a puck near the right faceoff dot, Trouba came in high.
His elbow appeared to connect with Crosby’s head. The Penguins star center left the game soon thereafter and did not return. The Rangers blueliner did not receive a penalty on the ice.
When coach Mike Sullivan was asked if he believed Trouba had intent to injure Crosby, the coach responded, “Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do.”
Trouba maintained that the contact was incidental when reporters in New York asked him about the play.
“Kind of tried going stick on puck when he was shooting,” Trouba said. “The stick kind of went between his legs and kind of hit his thigh and that kind of pushed my arm up. It was kind of a fluky play. There wasn’t any massively hard contact. Unfortunately, you don’t ever want to see a guy get hurt. I don’t know exactly what the injury is but hopefully he’s better soon.”
On Thursday morning, Sullivan did not have a substantial update on Crosby’s status. He said Crosby will continue to be evaluated when the team arrives back in Pittsburgh for an upper-body injury. Asked directly if Crosby is dealing with a head injury, the coach declined to get into specifics.
Sullivan was also asked on Thursday if he feels Trouba’s hit warrants supplemental discipline.
“It’s not my responsibility to share my opinion,” Sullivan said. “That’s the league’s job.”
When the Penguins look to close out the series in Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby’s status will be very much in question. The injury comes at a time when the captain was playing at an elite level.
Across all series, only two players had racked up more points than Crosby’s nine. The ripple effect was one of the reasons his linemate Jake Guentzel is now tied with Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov with a playoff-high seven goals in just five games.
“We never want to see a player like that leave, but we have to find a way,” Guentzel said. “He’s the best player in the world. That’s a lot of minutes other guys have to take up. Next man up.”
Zohorna recalled
The Penguins recalled forward Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Zohorna, 26, played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this year, recording two goals and four assists. He also skated in 39 games for WBS this season, recording 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points.
Zohorna has recorded two goals, three assists and five points in four playoff games with WBS, which is currently in the second round of its AHL playoff series against Springfield.