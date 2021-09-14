Jacob Stallings has been named the Pirates’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday morning.
As such, the Pirates catcher will be feted on Wednesday — which is technically Roberto Clemente Day throughout the sport — before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Stallings, drafted by the Pirates in 2012, has been a regular on Pirates CARE-a-van stops while also appearing at various community and team fundraising events.
“Jacob embodies the spirit of ‘The Great One’ in the way he carries himself and how he represents our organization on and off the field,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement. “The Roberto Clemente Award is very special to the Pirates, and we are incredibly proud of Jacob and all of the 2021 nominees.”
During spring training, with the Pirates unable to host their annual PLAYBALL event with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County, Stallings held a virtual event for area youth players.
One recent event Stallings participated in was one sponsored by the Pirates and Pirates Charities where they hosted “Caleb the Crusher,” a popular player in the South Hills Miracle League. Stallings caught Caleb in a bullpen session before his ceremonial first pitch.
Stallings participated in this year’s Pirates Charities Players’ Favorite Things basket auction, which supported Allegheny Health Network’s efforts to provide free mammograms to women in need in the Pittsburgh region.
The same as last year, the Pirates will wear Clemente’s No. 21, an option that’s available for all Puerto Rican-born players, as well. New this year, active Roberto Clemente Award winners can also wear No. 21.
MLB announced Tuesday morning that Sept. 15 — the start of Hispanic Heritage Month — will be known as Roberto Clemente Day in perpetuity.
The Roberto Clemente Award “is the annual recognition of a major league player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Roberto Clemente Day, which was established to honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge club nominees for the award. In addition to the jerseys, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on bases and official lineup cards. A special video will be played in all ballparks.
Also notable for Pirates fans: former Pirate Joe Musgrove is the San Diego Padres’ Clemente Award nominee. Josh Bell held that title for the Pirates last year.
A Clemente Award nominee is chosen from all 30 teams.
The last time the Pirates had a Clemente Award winner was 2015 ( Andrew McCutchen). Willie Stargell also won it in 1974, the year after its name was changed from the Commissioner’s Award following the iconic Pirates right fielder’s tragic death.
The league-wide winner will be announced during the World Series, though fans can vote now at mlb.com/clemente21. The winner of the fan vote will count as one part of a panel that includes MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from MLB-affiliated networks, MLB.com and Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Jr.