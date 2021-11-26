Almost 40 years ago to the day, Jackie Sherrill’s 1981 Panthers strolled into Veterans Stadium and smoked Temple, 35-0. Dan Marino threw four touchdowns as Pitt secured a 10-win regular season for the third year in a row.
And so started a four-decade drought.
Sherrill left for Texas A&M, and Pitt failed to find similar success. It was close in Foge Fazio’s 1982 debut. Dave Wannstedt won nine regular season games in 2008 and 2009 — getting a 10th in that year’s Meineke Car Care Bowl. But every attempt to hit 10 wins in the regular season since that November day on South Broad Street has come up short.
Kenny Pickett’s Panthers have an opportunity this weekend to achieve what so many have sought. Pitt, after beating Virginia and winning the ACC Coastal division, finishes its regular season at Syracuse on Saturday. The Panthers, sitting at 9-2 overall, are locked into next weekend’s conference championship game. But for the time being, they’re focused on ending the program’s long-standing streak of single-digit regular seasons.
“It’s been since 1981. I think I was a freshman in high school,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “It’s been a long time. To me, that means something.”
As Narduzzi takes his team up to the Carrier Dome, Sherrill will watch from afar. So will Pro and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Jimbo Covert, who blocked for Marino and helped the Panthers bully their way to a No. 1 national ranking. And so will radio broadcaster Bill Hillgrove, the voice of the Panthers since 1974.
All three men, forever tied to the golden years of Pitt football, have enjoyed looking on as Pickett, Narduzzi and these Panthers put together a season so far worth celebrating.
“What separates this team from a lot of Pitt teams in recent years is they believe in themselves. And that will get you through the rough spots,” Hillgrove told the Post-Gazette. “They just found a way to beat North Carolina. They found a way to beat Virginia. They found a way to beat Clemson. I really think this team believes. ... That belief in each other, especially when things go bad, you just know you can find a way.”
“You can see the maturity in this team,” Covert added. “You’ve got seniors who have been there for a while. And when they get behind, they don’t panic. They realize that they have the ability to come back, and that means something. That takes poise and experience to be calm under pressure like that. ... There’s that confidence that someone’s going to make a play and win the game.”
Covert saw that up close on Oct. 23. In town for Sherrill’s Pitt Hall of Fame induction, the Super Bowl champion was at Heinz Field for the Panthers’ victory over Clemson. Pitt went down early but rallied to a 27-17 win in which Pickett threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns.
Covert pointed to Pickett’s sendoff season “several years in the making” as an obvious driving factor in Pitt’s push for 10 regular season wins. The fourth-year starter is a finalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the top player in the country, and his 3,857 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes rank top five nationally.
Though many have been taken aback by Pickett’s play, Covert insists he saw this jump coming. And he believes it should be rewarded with a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
“I give Kenny all the credit in the world. He’s worked his butt off to get where he’s at right now. I’m just happy for him. So happy for him. Because he deserves everything he’s getting,” Covert said. “... I don’t think you could say there’s any other quarterback in the country playing better right now than Kenny Pickett.”
Sherrill has been equally as impressed with not only Pickett, but also this team’s approach. He was on the North Shore for the Clemson game. He was also Pitt’s honorary captain for the “Johnny Majors Classic” down at Tennessee.
Sherrill, who went 50-9-1 in five years with Pitt, was around the Panthers long enough in Knoxville to get “a real good feeling” on how their season would go. At that point, Narduzzi’s squad had blown out UMass. That was it. But Sherrill’s Saturday in Rocky Top stuck with him — and it was about more than just the 41-34 score.
“They weren’t slap-happy. They were serious, they respected each other, and they had the confidence. That showed during the pregame meal. It showed during warmups. It showed during the game and after the game,” Sherrill said. “That comes from building culture. Pat’s done a great job at building the culture of the team, being able to have those feelings for each other. You not only hold each other accountable, but you also have the support from your teammates.”
Sherrill, who finished top 10 four times at Pitt and won three conference titles with Texas A&M, said “those feelings” are necessary to forming a championship-caliber team. He harped on having players like Pickett, who “keeps fighting and finds a way.” He emphasized coaching stability and administrators facilitating a situation where “everybody’s in the same boat, rowing in the same direction.”
In that regard, this season has been a long time coming. Narduzzi is in his seventh year at the helm. And while he wasn’t hired by athletic director Heather Lyke, she gave Narduzzi a contract extension through at least the 2024 season after a 5-7 campaign in 2017.
Pitt won the Coastal the following year but lost seven games. It went 8-5 in 2019 and was a disappointing 6-5 during last year’s COVID-affected season. Pitt’s faith in Narduzzi and vice versa is paying off, a year later than Covert expected.
“I thought it was going to happen last year,” he said of Pitt getting over the hump. “But the uncertainty of the season, all the issues around COVID, having empty stadiums, that sucked the energy out of a lot of teams. And I think it hit us, as well. If that wouldn’t have occurred, I think you would’ve seen that breakout season last year. Then you could’ve had, potentially, two 10-win seasons in a row.”
Of course, Covert acknowledged that the Panthers aren’t there yet. They still have to beat Syracuse, a more competent team than some thought it would be before the season. The Orange have a 5-6 record with the third-most productive tailback in the country in Sean Tucker (133.4 rushing yards per game) and a pass rush that has totaled 36 sacks (third-most in the ACC behind Pitt and Clemson).
Saturday at the Carrier Dome won’t be a cakewalk. But if the Panthers accomplish what they’re expected to do — win and get to 10 regular season victories — thousands across the country will rejoice. Among them? Sherrill, Hillgrove and Covert.
“I watch every game,” Covert said, before a half-laugh. “They still give you a heart attack with these close games. But they’re a fun team to watch.”