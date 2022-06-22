Bligh Madris took a slow curveball for a called strike on the first pitch, so the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie outfielder was expecting something hard on the next when right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. threw a cutter inside.
Madris connected to send a 394-foot solo shot to right-center for the first home run in only the second game of his major league career in a 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at PNC Park.
As Madris watched the ball clear the fence, a sense of relief set in for the 26-year-old who was a self-described late bloomer who played at Division II Colorado Mesa and was a ninth-round draft pick in 2017.
“I tried to hold my emotion in, but that first one’s a little different,” Madris said, with a smile. “Gave a little fist pump. I don’t know, it was truly just amazing.”
The emotions went wild in the Pirates’ dugout, where rookie outfielders Cal Mitchell and Jack Suwinski were bouncing up and down in celebration with the 6-foot Madris, who wrapped 6-foot-7 rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz in a bear hug.
“These guys are super happy for me and this team is amazing,” said Madris, who also was thrilled to have Colorado Mesa head coach Chris Hanks and assistant Sean McKinney in attendance for his first homer. “A lot of great guys here. It’s special. Special group, and it’s just really fun being here and fun playing with this team.”
Madris arrived Monday alongside shortstop Oneil Cruz, so his sparkling major league debut was overshadowed by the season debut of the Pirates’ top prospect. Madris going 3 for 4 with a two-run single for his first major league hit drew notice from his veteran teammates, as did his homer and strong defensive play in right field.
“The hype about Oneil is crazy, and he’s an unbelievable player, but it doesn’t go unseen what Bligh has done very quietly up here,” Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach said. “You can say under the radar because with coming up with Oneil, he’s had unbelievable at-bats. He’s played the heck out of defense in his two games out there. He does it quietly. You can tell he has a fire that wants to win. Those guys are contagious and you want to be around those guys.”
Pirates manager Derek Shelton also singled out Madris for his defense in right, noting how his play of a shot off the Clemente Wall held Jason Heyward to a single in the fourth inning as a shining example.
“He made a really nice read on it. He got a good jump on it, got to it quick and made a really strong throw,” Shelton said. “I think (Monday) night after seeing him throw, Heyward went hard out of the box and held in there.”
Madris credited his work with first base/outfield coach Tarrik Brock for helping him get acclimated to the dimensions and depth perception at PNC Park, which Brock told him could take a week to get comfortable.
Madris made a sliding catch in foul territory on a Patrick Wisdom pop foul in the sixth inning. Madris caught the final outs of both games, a Wisdom fly ball to left on Monday and an Andrelton Simmons fly to right on Tuesday.
“I’m just trying my best to do my best out there and play hard,” Madris said. “That ball I caught, I was pull side on the batter and then it ended up foul line, so I was lucky enough to get there and make a play on it. I just try to play hard out there and make a play when I can.”
Despite a whirlwind week, Madris has tried to absorb the gravity of the moment. As far as getting his first hit and first homer in his first two games, Madris couldn’t have scripted it any better.
“Absolutely not,” Madris said. “This has just been a special experience. I don’t think anyone can really imagine what it’s going to be like or really think about what it’s going to be like till it happens. So I think it’s always pretty unexpected of what happens and you can never really think it’s gonna go that way. And I’m really happy the way that it’s going and I’m going to try to keep putting together good at-bats, and trying help the team win every single day, put my effort out there and hope it helps the team win every single night.”