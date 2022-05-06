Offense, offense, offense.
That has been the Steelers’ approach to the draft the past three years, and the run on offensive players shows how confident the front office is in the defense.
Whether that approach will be successful in the post- Ben Roethlisberger era remains to be seen, but there is no denying outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert made it a point to stock the cupboards with offensive players to help ease the transition with a new quarterback calling the signals.
Going back to the 2020 draft, among their picks in the first four rounds, eight of the 12 players selected play offense. This year, they used five of their seven draft picks on offensive players, including four of their first five picks.
The idea is to build a formidable unit around rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett or veteran Mitch Trubisky while replacing a number of older players who cycled out over the past several years.
It’s not uncommon for teams to spend varying amounts on offense and defense, but the Steelers have a striking difference this year. They have more money invested in their defense than any other team in the NFL, spending $128.9 million of their $208 million allotted under the salary cap on defensive players.
They are spending only $54.2 million on offensive players, which ranks 31st in the league.
The top eight cap hits this year are for defenders and place kicker Chris Boswell. Led by T.J. Watt and his $31.1 million cap hit along with Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Devin Bush, Cam Sutton and Myles Jack, seven defensive starters are atop the team’s list of highest-paid players/cap hits.
The largest cap hit for an offensive player this year is fullback Derek Watt, who is set to count $4.7 million against the cap. And Derek Watt may or may not be on the team in the fall.
Some of this has to do with how the Steelers structure contracts. In subsequent years, players such as Chukwuma Okorafor and James Daniels, both of whom signed bigger contracts in free agency in March, will have higher cap hits, but for this year, the Steelers are spending more than twice as much on their defense as they are on their offense.
Make no mistake, this is a team built around its defense. While the roster is being turned over with younger offensive players, the 2022 season very much hinges on the performance of the team’s highest-paid and oldest players.
This is particularly true along the defensive line. The Steelers have the oldest front in the league with Tyson Alualu (35), Cam Heyward (33) and Stephon Tuitt (29).
It’s the reason they drafted defensive end DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M in the third round.
“We always wanted to be adding young defensive linemen,” outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert said. “Cam is not getting any younger, Tyson is not getting any younger, and Stephon is right at that — coming out of that prime age. You’ve got to keep bringing youth. We did it last year with [Isaiahh] Loudermilk. It’s encouraging to keep that young along that line, so when a guy like Leal was there, that wasn’t a hard choice.
Added Tomlin: “You can never have enough young, high-pedigree bigs.”
But the one thing the Steelers did not add was a nose tackle, which was the primary reason they finished last season last in the NFL against the run. After Alualu was injured in Week 2, the run defense was shoddy.
The Steelers tried a number of different players in that role, including Heyward, but nothing worked.
Teams kept running roughshod over the Steelers. Four teams rushed for over 200 yards against them, and opposing teams averaged a whopping 5 yards per carry.
Getting gashed to that degree goes against everything the Steelers preach about their defense, and yet the only moves they made in the draft were to select Leal and linebacker Mark Robinson in the seventh round.
Robinson is a converted running back and played linebacker for the first time last season while at Ole Miss.
Tomlin is fond of saying the injury rate in the NFL is 100%. Injuries hit the Steelers defense hard last season, and it crippled their once-proud unit.
Every team has star players who eat up large portions of their salary cap. For the Steelers, the question that hovers over next season is whether they have enough quality depth behind their stars to weather another flurry of injuries.