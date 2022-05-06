Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Northern Centre, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Union and York. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional bands of locally heavy rainfall are expected to move into portions of central Pennsylvania overnight into Saturday morning. An additional 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain could fall through midday Saturday, which could prompt areas of flooding, particularly in the Juniata Basin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&