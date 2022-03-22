On Tuesday, Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke walked into a conference room overlooking the South Side fields where the school’s defending ACC-champion football team was taking part in spring practice.
This moment, though, was for discussing something less appealing — the university’s other major revenue sport, men’s basketball.
“We did not have the season we expected or wanted to have, obviously,” Lyke said in an opening statement to a group of local reporters. “That’s not news or anything.”
Two weeks earlier, the Panthers’ season ended with a 20-point loss to Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament, dropping them to 11-21 in coach Jeff Capel’s fourth season at the helm. Three days later, Lyke and Capel released joint statements confirming that the coach would be back for a fifth season at the school.
That answered the biggest question hovering over the program, but many more still exist. The 2021-22 season saw Pitt post its second-lowest win percentage since 1977. It was the Panthers’ sixth consecutive year in which they posted a losing record, the first time they had done so since 1946-52. They have missed the NCAA tournament the past six seasons after making it 13 times in the previous 15 seasons. That the past four of those six seasons have come under a coach who was hired by Lyke to bring the program back to something resembling the relevance and success it enjoyed for much of this century only makes matters more concerning.
Lyke understands the dissatisfaction, unease and disappointment that was reflected by a Petersen Events Center that was two-thirds empty for much of the season. Through it all, though, she still believes in her signature coaching hire.
“There’s no question coach Capel and his staff want to be here in Pittsburgh,” Lyke said Tuesday. “His dream as a kid was to coach at an ACC school. He’s in a dream job for him. He wants to build this program. He knows it hasn’t happened yet. We’re working on it. He’s working very hard to build it and build a sense of pride back in Pittsburgh. Basketball is really important in this city and we understand that. It’s really important to our athletic department and it’s a huge priority for us.”
Pitt’s current struggles can be tied to a number of shortcomings that have plagued Capel’s tenure to this point. Player retention has been a consistent problem, with Capel losing a number of his most talented contributors to the transfer portal. When some of those players like Xavier Johnson at Indiana and Au’Diese Toney at Arkansas excel elsewhere, it only magnifies the Panthers’ current woes that much more. Lyke said those departures provide an important opportunity for a coach to reflect on why those players are leaving and what they could have done differently to keep them.
In meetings and conversations with Capel, Lyke said she’ll share “a lot of stats and things” related to her thoughts on the program, though when asked, she declined to elaborate on what some of those stats and observations were.
“Overall, this responsibility rests with coach Capel for him to diagnose,” she said. “We’ll work through those things together.”
Capel’s job status is complicated by a prohibitive buyout, which has been reported to be between $15 million and $17 million had he been fired after this season. Lyke declined to confirm whether those figures were accurate, but said that his buyout did not deter her from making a change.
“You don’t make personnel decisions based on buyouts at the end of the day,” she said. “You do it based on the ability and the leadership qualities of that person and your confidence in them and their belief in what they’re doing. That’s why we kept Jeff.”
Capel has five years remaining on his contract, the result of a two-year extension he received 14 games into his second season at the school. That extension was tacked onto a seven-year deal he agreed to at the time of his hiring. What prompted such a move at such an early stage in Capel’s contract?
“I don’t know if people remember and can reflect back to when Jeff first came, but there was a lot of positivity and an infusion of energy and excitement and belief in what he was building,” Lyke said. “That has not waned for me. It may have waned publicly and with the fan base, but it has not waned internally. When you see that sort of energy, positivity, work ethic and confidence in what he’s doing and you want to retain people and not have Pitt be a place that’s not a destination ... that’s what we want. We want Pitt to be a destination. We wanted to keep coach Capel and we still do. That was the thought process at that point in time.”
For as dire as the situation Capel inherited in 2018 was, his four-year record of 51-69 overall and 23-57 in ACC play has been underwhelming, among a slew of other unflattering adjectives. Lyke said nobody is more disappointed with those marks than Capel, who she described as “undeterred, but at times frustrated.”
As athletic director, she’ll often provide suggestions of things she thinks need to be tweaked or fixed around the program, believing her perch atop the athletic department provides her with a perspective that a coach embedded in every little detail of their program doesn’t have. It’s something she said she has done regularly with football coach Pat Narduzzi, and she believes she has a similar relationship with Capel.
Those suggestions won’t extend to the makeup of Capel’s coaching staff, with three primary assistants who have been in their roles since 2018 despite the program’s overall lack of success. Short of “serious integrity issues going on”, Lyke said she will not demand assistant coaching changes or firings.
“That’s for Jeff to make that decision,” Lyke said. “I know he’s focused on the team right now and recruiting and then he’ll talk with his staff.”
The conversation Lyke had with Capel in the hours before their statements were released was what she described as more of a reflection, though she added that he discussed the program’s needs and what potential player additions are on the coaching staff’s radar. In the weeks to come, she’ll circle back with Capel and meet with his staff members. At that time, Lyke said, she’ll “listen to his plan and his changes.”
In the meantime, she believes there are reasons for hope. Though the Panthers have been hurt by it far more than helped, the transfer portal offers a path to immediate success with experienced players. Quick turnarounds are attainable in men’s college basketball in 2022, as evidenced by Wake Forest’s 19-win improvement this season and Iowa State’s improbable leap from 2-22 last season to the Sweet 16 this year.
Those cases are remarkable, but as Lyke sees it, sometimes patience is required, even as fans of the school rapidly run out of it.
“It takes time to do it the right way,” she said. “We all want immediate success. I think the value of continuity is important. Just changing for change’s sake is not necessarily the right decision at this time.”