The Pittsburgh Pirates gave Tyler Heineman time to test the waters before putting him behind the plate, allowing their new backup catcher the chance to catch bullpen sessions and learn the pitching staff.
Then they threw Heineman into the deep end.
Two days after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, Heineman started for the Pirates and caught four flamethrowers in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
“He did a really nice job. I thought he received really well,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He caught (Wil) Crowe, (Mitch) Keller, (Duane) Underwood and (David) Bednar. That’s guys with pretty elite stuff, and he handled himself really well.”
The Pirates are in need of a backup catcher as his Pirates debut coincided with news that starting catcher Roberto Perez would require season-ending surgery on his hamstring. Backup Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment and chose free agency after clearing waivers.
The 30-year-old Heineman, who is with his ninth organization since being drafted in the eighth round by the Houston Astros in 2012, is welcoming a chance to prove he can play on a regular basis in the majors. Heineman played five games with the Miami Marlins in 2019, 15 with the San Francisco Giants in 2020 — when Buster Posey opted out of the covid-19 shortened season — and 10 this season with the Blue Jays.
“It means the world,” Heineman said Friday at PNC Park. “This is where every baseball player wants to be: We want to be in the big leagues. I haven’t really established myself in the big leagues in my entire career, so I like making a good first impression. It’s the right place for me to be right now. I’m just trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I get and establish myself.”
That started with taking a crash course in learning the Pirates’ pitching staff, learning their repertoire and studying the shapes of their pitches so he knows what to expect behind the plate. Heineman spent much of his first two days with game planning and strategy coach Radley Haddad and talking with Crowe and Keller about their preferences.
“I’m picking their brains because I’m coming in a month into the season not knowing any of these guys,” Heineman said. “I’ve got to get acclimated to them, not the other way around, so I’m trying to fit into what’s working for them and find out what’s not working so that we can continue to keep the ball rolling.”
Heineman had faced Keller in the minors, so he was familiar with his stuff but had only caught him on flat ground prior to Wednesday’s game. Keller (1-5) allowed one run on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to earn his first win of the season.
“I thought he was unreal back there for the first time, not catching any of us,” Keller said of Heineman. “To get a major-league win was pretty impressive.”
Heineman deflected credit, noting all four “pitched incredibly well” by executing the placement of their pitches. They combined to allow five hits, with 11 strikeouts and four walks with a catcher who still was learning everything on the fly.
“There was a lot of information in a couple days, so my mind was racing a little bit,” said Heineman. who went 0 for 4 at the plate with a groundout, two pop-outs and a strikeout. “These guys were convicted in what they wanted to throw and put the ball where they wanted to, so it made my job a little easier.”