ICC TOURNAMENT
Team Standings
1. Mount Union 206.5. 2. Glendale 165. 3. Northern Bedford 159. 4. Berlin Brothersvalley 153. 5. Curwensville 152.5. 6. West Branch 135. 7. Everett 109. 8. North Star 97. 9.Southern Huntingdon 73. 10. Claysburg-Kimmel 71. 11. Tussey Mountain 58. 12. Moshannon Valley 45. 13. Meyersdale 40. 14. Juniata Valley 24.5. 15. Bellwood Antis 16.
Pigtails
152—Brennan Laskoski (North Star) pinned Cristo’bol Palma Pordo (Southern Huntingdon), 0:27. Nick Parks (West Branch) pinned Conlin Gair (Berlin Brothersvalley), 4:53. Mathew Macdonald (Curwensville) pinned Malachi Richards (Glendale), 3:28.
172—Cayden Turner (North Star) dec. Aydin Grove (Mount Union), 7-1. Seth Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. Jarett Anderson (Curwensville), 10-6.
Round of 16
107—Autumn Shoff (Moshannon Valley) pinned Brielle Bainey (West Branch), 2:13. Noah McMath (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Joshua Williams (Tussey Mountain), 0:24.
114—No bouts.
121—Braden Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Ethan Gilbey (Glendale), 0:37.
127—Paeden Logue (Northern Bedford) pinned Kevin Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 1:55. Jacik Hess (Mount Union) pinned Samuel Riggs (Berlin Brothersvalley), 0:38. Zeke Mayhew (Curwensville) pinned Parker Knepp (West Branch), 1:20
133—Thanyal Miller (North Star) pinned Blake Marteney (Meyersdale), 1:21. Haidyn Dively (Northern Bedford) pinned Issac Pittman (Everett), 2:00. Rowan McClain-Hartman (Mount Union) maj. dec. Camden Hauze (Everett), 14-2. Lucas Dick (Juniata Valley) won by tech. fall over Kyler Deshong (Southern Huntingdon), 16-0 2:17. Ryder Krise (Glendale) pinned Scott Brumbaugh (Juniata Valley), 0:58. Brodie Soler (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Braden Livingston (North Star), 3:00
139—Reese Sherwood (Everett) pinned Ben Shaffer (Curwensville), 1:00. Maddox Keefer (Meyersdale) pinned Daylen Ritchey (Tussey Mountain), 4:08. Austin Bartholow (Northern Bedford) pinned Chase Bishop (Juniata Valley), 0:53. Carter Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Christian Hoops (Southern Huntingdon), 3:20. Micah Atherton (Mount Union) pinned Luke Brumbaugh (Tussey Mountain), 3:27. Hunter Schnarrs (West Branch) pinned Clay Johnson (Southern Huntingdon), 0:48. Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley) pinned Tyler Mowry (Claysburg-Kimmel), 2:11. Dayton Johnson (Glendale) pinned Nicholas Albright (Moshannon Valley), 5:27.
145—Tyler Paris (Northern Bedford) pinned Cameron Nebelski (Claysburg-Kimmel), 5:15. Vance Hower (Mount Union) won by tech. fall over Cruz Rodriguez (Berlin Brothersvalley), 15-0 4:46. Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Reed Yingling (West Branch), 5:03. Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Trenton Clyde (Curwensville), 4:57. Zach Vereshack (Glendale) pinned Curtis Ramper (Tussey Mountain), 0:34.
152—Aiden Wojnarowski (North Star) maj. dec. Parks (West Branch), 10-0. Malachi Clark (Everett) pinned David Patton (Southern Huntingdon), 1:18. Kenneth Sheeder (Tussey Mountain) pinned Bryan Donitzen (Meyersdale), 3:22. Aidan Pittman (Northern Bedford) pinned Hunter Steel (Mount Union), 0:52. Grant Fisher (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Mason Campagna (Claysburg-Kimmel), 4:36. George Campbell (Glendale) pinned Laskoski (North Star), 0:44. Cole Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Macdonald (Curwensville), 3:08. Alex Murawski (Curwensville) pinned Conner Shuck (Meyersdale), 1:59.
160—Michael Perrin (Everett) pinned Carter Yingling (West Branch), 1:56. Elias Alley (Bellwood Antis) pinned Brennan Pluck (North Star), 0:48. Jalen Kurten (Moshannon Valley) pinned Devin McCauley (Berlin Brothersvalley), 3:51. J.D. Strong (Curwensville) pinned Camden Clapper (Northern Bedford), 2:00.
172—Logan Reffner (North Star) pinned Jordan Synowietz (Meyersdale), 0:59. Eion Snider (Northern Bedford) pinned Brady Vereshack (Glendale), 1:17. Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Kade Entriken (Juniata Valley), 2:22. Jase Ripple (Mount Union) won by tech. fall over Vincent Hoover (Juniata Valley), 15-0 4:00. Logan Folmar (West Branch) pinned Hunter Foor (Bellwood Antis), 0:52. Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Cayden Turner (North Star), 0:41. Zeke Dubler (Glendale) pinned Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1:09. Ethan Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Noah Shaffer (Everett), 1:26.
189—Ian Koval (North Star) pinned Phillip Brode (Tussey Mountain), 2:28. Trace Hay (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Zachary Summy (Meyersdale), 1:36. Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley) pinned Shawn Weyandt (Claysburg-Kimmel), 5:39.
215—Zach Winck (Everett) pinned Tyler Wilson (West Branch), 2:17. Rece Dibert (Northern Bedford) pinned Hayden Robison (Bellwood Antis), 0:16. Brian Amick (Northern Bedford) pinned Bruce Kougher (Glendale), 2:50. Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) maj. dec. Tyler Lobb (Moshannon Valley), 12-0. Austin Kerin (West Branch) dec. Davin Yocum (Mount Union), 6-2. Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Jayce Putt (Tussey Mountain), 0:39. Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) pinned Korbin Copenhaver (Mount Union), 1:52.
285—Satchal Burchard (Tussey Mountain) pinned Ryan Bottenfield (Northern Bedford), 0:22. Brock Beach (Northern Bedford) pinned Tim Keller (Juniata Valley), 0:54. Logan Webreck (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Jonze Wright (Mount Union), 3:49. Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Zach Beegle (Everett), 3:00. Daniel Williams (Glendale) pinned Taylor Neudr (Southern Huntingdon), 0:55. Landon Knisley (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Scott Smeal (West Branch), 1:14.
Consolation Round 1
152—Laskoski (North Star) pinned Richards (Glendale), 1:54. Gair (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. Donitzen (Meyersdale), 10-4. MacDonald (Curwensville) pinned Palma Pordo (Southern Huntingdon), 1:24
172—Turner (North Star) pinned Anderson (Curwensville), 2:17. Grove (Mount Union) pinned Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley), 3:38
Consolation Round 2
133—Livingston (North Star) pinned Deshong (Southern Huntingdon), 1:38. Marteney (Meyersdale) dec. Hauze (Everett), 14-13.
139—Ritchey (Tussey Mountain) pinned Johnson (Southern Huntingdon), 1:30. Brumbaugh (Tussey Mountain) pinned Bishop (Juniata Valley), 2:04. Albright (Moshannon Valley) pinned Hoops (Southern Huntingdon), 2:22. Mowry (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Shaffer (Curwensville), 1:55.
145—R. Yingling (West Branch) pinned Rodriguez (Berlin Brothersvalley), 3:29.
152—Laskoski (North Star) pinned Shuck (Meyersdale), 1:14. Steel (Mount Union) pinned Parks (West Branch), 2:23. Campagna (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Gair (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1:23. MacDonald (Curwensville) pinned Patton (Southern Huntingdon), 0:49.
172—Turner (North Star) maj. dec. Shaffer (Everett), 9-0. Grove (Mount Union) pinned Hoover (Juniata Valley), 2:42. Foor (Bellwood Antis) dec. Synowietz (Meyersdale), 4-2. B. Vereshack (Glendale) dec.Entriken (Juniata Valley), 9-2.
215—Robison (Bellwood Antis) dec. Putt (Tussey Mountain), 5-4. Lobb (Moshannon Valley) pinned Wilson (West Branch), 1:49.
285—Smeal (West Branch) pinned Beegle (Everett), 0:41. Neudr (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Keller (Juniata Valley), 0:59.
Quarterfinals
107—Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain) pinned Jackson Lucas (Everett), 1:07. Mason Beatty (Mount Union) pinned Noah McMath (Southern Huntingdon), 0:47. Bryce English (West Branch) pinned Aiden Replogle (Northern Bedford), 4:00. Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) won by tech. fall over Autumn Shoff (Moshannon Valley), 15-0 5:20.
114—Samuel Deist (Meyersdale) pinned Garrett Spangler (North Star), 3:19. Wyatt Clouse (Northern Bedford) pinned Cali Koval (North Star), 0:35. Terren Bookwalter (Mount Union) pinned Haydyn Lamborn (Claysburg-Kimmel), 0:15. Landon Bainey (West Branch) pinned Spencer Shaw (Everett), 1:14
121—Zane Paxton (North Star) dec. Joseph Comfort (Meyersdale), 6-2. Braden Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. Colton Frazier (North Star), 11-7. A.J. Chilcote (Mount Union) pinned Drake Taylor (West Branch), 1:26. Jake Mann (West Branch) dec. Bryson Free (Northern Bedford), 5-0.
127—Elijah Mills (Everett) pinned Zeke Mayhew (Curwensville), 2:21. Kaleb Sallurday (West Branch) pinned Paeden Logue (Northern Bedford), 4:41. Kyler Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Nate Storm (Glendale), 3:59. Damian Brady (Curwensville) pinned Jacik Hess (Mount Union), 3:30.
133—Thanyal Miller (North Star) won by tech. fall over Rowan McClain-Hartman (Mount Union), 15-0 3:32. Ryder Krise (Glendale) pinned Ryder Cole (Southern Huntingdon), 2:35. Brodie Soler (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Lucas Dick (Juniata Valley), 2:50. Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) pinned Haidyn Dively (Northern Bedford), 4:50.
139—Reese Sherwood (Everett) pinned Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley), 3:22. Maddox Keefer (Meyersdale) pinned Hunter Schnarrs (West Branch), 2:26. Micah Atherton (Mount Union) pinned Austin Bartholow (Northern Bedford), 2:47. Dayton Johnson (Glendale) pinned Carter Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1:05.
145—Landon Ulderich (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Caleb Leidy (Southern Huntingdon), 2:00. Vance Hower (Mount Union) maj. dec. Elijah Harper (Southern Huntingdon), 9-0. Zach Vereshack (Glendale) pinned Aaron Myers (West Branch), 3:14. Nik Fegert (Curwensville) dec. Tyler Paris (Northern Bedford), 10-4.
152—Aidan Pittman (Northern Bedford) pinned Aiden Wojnarowski (North Star), 0:38. Grant Fisher (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Kenneth Sheeder (Tussey Mountain), 3:59. George Campbell (Glendale) pinned Alex Murawski (Curwensville), 2:43. Cole Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel) dec. Malachi Clark (Everett), 9-2.
160 —Ezra Masood (Tussey Mountain) pinned J.D. Strong (Curwensville), 0:58. Deegan Rittenhouse (Mount Union) pinned Jalen Kurten (Moshannon Valley), 2:27. Mark Lattieri (Claysburg-Kimmel) dec. Elias Alley (Bellwood Antis), 9-4. Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville) pinned Michael Perrin (Everett), 1:35.
172—Logan Reffner (North Star) maj. dec. Logan Folmar (West Branch), 8-0. Eion Snider (Northern Bedford) dec. Cody Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley), 7-2. Tommy Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Ethan Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel), 0:47. Zeke Dubler (Glendale) pinned Jase Ripple (Mount Union), 2:33.
189—Sidric Grove (Everett) pinned Dominic Moore (Moshannon Valley), 0:45. Aaron Bowers (Northern Bedford) pinned Ian Koval (North Star), 0:49. Josh Ryan (Mount Union) dec. Trace Hay (Berlin Brothersvalley), 7-0. Chase Irwin (Curwensville) pinned Zack Dick (Juniata Valley), 1:51.
215—Rece Dibert (Northern Bedford) pinned Mitchell Hart (Southern Huntingdon), 1:42. Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Zach Winck (Everett), 1:24. Britton Spangle (Glendale) pinned Austin Kerin (West Branch), 1:05. Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) pinned Brian Amick (Northern Bedford), 3:54.
285— Logan Webreck (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Howard Brambley (Everett), 4:00. Haiden Inch (Mount Union) pinned Satchal Burchard (Tussey Mountain), 0:34. Jeremiah Barron (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Landon Knisley (Claysburg-Kimmel), 5-2. Daniel Williams (Glendale) dec. Brock Beach (Northern Bedford), 4-1.
Consolation Round 3
107—Shoff (Moshannon Valley) pinned Williams (Tussey Mountain), 1:49. McMath (Southern Huntingdon) pinned B. Bainey (West Branch), 0:34.
121—Gilbey (Glendale) dec. Taylor (West Branch), 3-1 SV.
127—Hess (Mount Union) pinned Knepp (West Branch), 1:37. Storm (Glendale) pinned Detwiler (Southern Huntingdon), 0:09. Mayhew (Curwensville) pinned Riggs (Berlin Brothersvalley), 0:37.
133—Livingston (North Star) pinned Cole (Southern Huntingdon), 2:29. Dively (Northern Bedford) pinned Marteney (Meyersdale), 3:22. McClain-Hartman (Mount Union) pinned Pittman (Everett), 4:37. Dick (Juniata Valley) pinned Brumbaugh (Juniata Valley), 3:42.
139—Bartholow (Northern Bedford) dec. Ritchey (Tussey Mountain), 4-2. Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Mowry (Claysburg-Kimmel), 0:39. Schnarrs (West Branch) dec. Brumbaugh (Tussey Mountain), 3-2. Gibson (Juniata Valley) dec. Albright (Moshannon Valley), 13-6.
145—Paris (Northern Bedford) pinned Clyde (Curwensville), 0:53. Myers (West Branch) pinned R. Yingling (West Branch), 0:22. Harper (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Ramper (Tussey Mountain), 0:59. Leidy (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Nebelski (Claysburg-Kimmel), 6-5.
152—Wojnarowski (North Star) pinned Laskoski (North Star), 0:26. Sheeder (Tussey Mountain) dec. MacDonald (Curwensville), 10-4. Campagna (Claysburg-Kimmel) dec. Clark (Everett), 7-3. Murawski (Curwensville) pinned Steel (Mount Union), 2:02.
160—Perrin (Everett) pinned Clapper (Northern Bedford), 1:54. Alley (Bellwood Antis) pinned McCauley (Berlin Brothersvalley), 2:50. Kurten (Moshannon Valley) pinned Pluck (North Star), 1:31. Strong (Curwensville) pinned C. Yingling (West Branch), 4:39.
172—Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Grove (Mount Union), 3:53. Ripple (Mount Union) pinned B. Vereshack (Glendale), 1:24. Folmar (West Branch) pinned Turner (North Star), 2:20. Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Foor (Bellwood Antis), 3:34.
189—Koval (North Star) pinned Weyandt (Claysburg-Kimmel), 1:14. Summy (Meyersdale) pinned Dick (Juniata Valley), 3:58. Brode (Tussey Mountain) dec. Moore (Moshannon Valley), 6-2.
215—Winck (Everett) pinned Yocum (Mount Union), 2:24. Amick (Northern Bedford) pinned Robison (Bellwood Antis), 0:27. Lobb (Moshannon Valley) pinned Kerin (West Branch), 3:29. Hart (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Copenhaver (Mount Union), 2:08.
285—Brambley (Everett) pinned Bottenfield (Northern Bedford), 2:02. Beach (Northern Bedford) pinned Smeal (West Branch), 0:27. Wright (Mount Union) dec. Burchard (Tussey Mountain), 2-1. Knisley (Claysburg-Kimmel) maj. dec. Neudr (Southern Huntingdon), 9-0.
Semifinals
107—Santamaria (Tussey Mountain) pinned Gilliland (Curwensville), 5:24. Beatty (Mount Union) pinned English (West Branch), 2:00.
114—Deist (Meyersdale) dec. Bookwalter (Mount Union), 7-3. L. Bainey (West Branch) pinned Clouse (Northern Bedford), 1:43.
121—Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Mann (West Branch), 1:53. Chilcote (Mount Union) pinned Paxton (North Star), 0:22.
127—Mills (Everett) maj. dec. Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon), 11-2. Sallurday (West Branch) pinned Brady (Curwensville), 3:12.
133—Miller (North Star) won by tech. fall over Krise (Glendale), 15-0 3:57. Kuklinskie (Curwensville) pinned Soler (Claysburg-Kimmel), 4:37.
139—Sherwood (Everett) maj. dec. Keefer (Meyersdale), 12-3. Johnson (Glendale) dec. Atherton (Mount Union), 3-2.
145—Ulderich (Berlin Brothersvalley) maj. dec. Z. Vereshack (Glendale), 13-2. Fegert (Curwensville) pinned Hower (Mount Union), 3:09.
152—Campbell (Glendale) pinned Fisher (Berlin Brothersvalley), 3:26. Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Pittman (Northern Bedford), 4:54.
160—Masood (Tussey Mountain) dec. Rittenhouse (Mount Union), 4-1. Augenbaugh (Curwensville) pinned Lattieri (Claysburg-Kimmel), 2:21.
172—Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon) pinned Snider (Northern Bedford), 2:40. Dubler (Glendale) pinned Reffner (North Star), 1:48.
189—Bowers (Northern Bedford) pinned Irwin (Curwensville), 3:32.
215—Dibert (Northern Bedford) pinned Spangle (Glendale), 3:06. Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. Guiher (Curwensville), 4-0.
285—Inch (Mount Union) pinned Barron (Southern Huntingdon), 3:18. Williams (Glendale) pinned Webreck (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1:08.
Consolation Round 4
107—Lucas (Everett) won by tech. fall over Shoff (Moshannon Valley), 18-2 4:24. McMath (Southern Huntingdon) dec. Replogle (Northern Bedford), 7-0.
114—Spangler (North Star) pinned Lamborn (Claysburg-Kimmel), 1:14. Shaw (Everett) won by tech. fall over Koval (North Star), 15-0 3:17.
121—Frazier (North Star) pinned Free (Northern Bedford), 0:40. Gilbey (Glendale) dec. Comfort (Meyersdale), 4-1.
127—Hess (Mount Union) pinned Logue (Northern Bedford), 2:29. Mayhew (Curwensville) pinned Storm (Glendale), 2:27.
133—Livingston (North Star) pinned McClain-Hartman (Mount Union), 1:35. Dick (Juniata Valley) pinned Dively (Northern Bedford), 1:43.
139—Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Bartholow (Northern Bedford), 2:11. Schnarrs (West Branch) dec. Gibson (Juniata Valley), 3-2.
145—Paris (Northern Bedford) pinned Harper (Southern Huntingdon), 3:40. Myers (West Branch) pinned Leidy (Southern Huntingdon), 0:40.
152—Murawski (Curwensville) pinned Sheeder (Tussey Mountain), 2:02
160—Alley (Bellwood Antis) pinned Perrin (Everett), 1:33. Kurten (Moshannon Valley) pinned Strong (Curwensville), 3:34.
172—Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel), 3:19. Folmar (West Branch) pinned Ripple (Mount Union), 4:16.
189—Koval (North Star) pinned Summy (Meyersdale), 2:57. Hay (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Brode (Tussey Mountain), 2:05.
215—Amick (Northern Bedford) pinned Winck (Everett), 0:42. Lobb (Moshannon Valley) dec. Hart (Southern Huntingdon), 3-1 TB2.
285—Beach (Northern Bedford) pinned Brambley (Everett), 2:58. Wright (Mount Union) pinned Landon Knisley (Claysburg-Kimmel), 2:15.
Consolation Semifinals
107—English (West Branch) pinned Lucas (Everett), 1:55. Gilliland (Curwensville) pinned McMath (Southern Huntingdon), 0:37.
114—Clouse (Northern Bedford) pinned Spangler (North Star), 0:25. Bookwalter (Mount Union) pinned Shaw (Everett), 1:33.
121—Frazier (North Star) maj. dec. Paxton (North Star), 14-1. Mann (West Branch) dec. Gilbey (Glendale), 2-1.
127—Hess (Mount Union) pinned Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon), 4:43. Brady (Curwensville) won by forfeit over Mayhew (Curwensville).
133—Livingston (North Star) pinned Soler (Claysburg-Kimmel), 4:33. Dick (Juniata Valley) pinned Krise (Glendale), 0:25.
139—Keefer (Meyersdale) maj. dec. Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley), 17-4. Atherton (Mount Union) dec. Schnarrs (West Branch), 6-2.
145—Myers (West Branch) pinned Hower (Mount Union), 0:36. Z. Vereshack (Glendale) dec. Paris (Northern Bedford), 2-0.
152—Pittman (Northern Bedford) pinned Murawski (Curwensville), 0:52. Fisher (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. Campagna (Claysburg-Kimmel), 9-6.
160—Rittenhouse (Mount Union) pinned Alley (Bellwood Antis), 0:54. Lattieri (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Kurten (Moshannon Valley), 1:27.
172—Reffner (North Star) maj. dec. Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley), 11-2. Snider (Northern Bedford) dec. Folmar (West Branch), 8-2.
189—Grove (Everett) pinned Koval (North Star), 1:52. Irwin (Curwensville) dec. Hay (Berlin Brothersvalley), 6-0.
215—Spangle (Glendale) pinned Amick (Northern Bedford), 0:39. Guiher (Curwensville) dec. Lobb (Moshannon Valley), 5-2 SV.
285—Beach (Northern Bedford) pinned Barron (Southern Huntingdon), 1:29. Webreck (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Wright (Mount Union), 2:21.
Fifth Place
107—Lucas (Everett) pinned McMath (Southern Huntingdon), 2:19.
114—Spangler (North Star) pinned Shaw (Everett), 0:36.
121— Gilbey (Glendale) pinned Paxton (North Star), 2:10.
127—Mayhew (Curwensville) dec. Cromwell (Southern Huntingdon), 9-2.
133—Soler (Claysburg-Kimmel) pinned Krise (Glendale), 2:26.
139—Schnarrs (West Branch) pinned Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley), 2:22.
145—Hower (Mount Union) pinned Paris (Northern Bedford), 1:50.
152—Murawski (Curwensville) dec. Campagna (Claysburg-Kimmel), 3-0.
160—Kurten (Moshannon Valley) pinned Alley (Bellwood Antis), 2:17.
172—Folmar (West Branch) pinned Kimmel (Berlin Brothersvalley), 0:23.
189—Koval (North Star) dec. Hay (Berlin Brothersvalley), 8-6.
215—Lobb (Moshannon Valley) pinned Amick (Northern Bedford), 2:49.
285—Wright (Mount Union) dec. Barron (Southern Huntingdon), 5-0.
Third Place
107—English (West Branch) pinned Gilliland (Curwensville), 3:40.
114—Clouse (Northern Bedford) dec. Bookwalter (Mount Union), 6-1.
121—Frazier (North Star) pinned Mann (West Branch), 2:53.
127—Hess (Mount Union) pinned Brady (Curwensville), 2:07.
133—Livingston (North Star) dec. Dick (Juniata Valley), 4-3.
139—Atherton (Mount Union) pinned Keefer (Meyersdale), 2:53.
145—Z. Vereshack (Glendale) dec. Myers (West Branch), 9-3.
152—Fisher (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Pittman (Northern Bedford), 3:57.
160—Rittenhouse (Mount Union) pinned Lattieri (Claysburg-Kimmel), 2:22.
172—Snider (Northern Bedford) won by inj. default over Reffner (North Star), 0:00.
189—Irwin (Curwensville) won by inj. default over Grove (Everett), 0:48.
215—Guiher (Curwensville) dec. Spangle (Glendale), 3-0.
285—Beach (Northern Bedford) dec. Webreck (Berlin Brothersvalley), 3-0.
Championship Finals
107—Beatty (Mount Union) tech. fall Santamaria (Tussey Mountain), 15-0 3:10.
114—L. Bainey (West Branch) pinned Deist (Meyersdale), 1:12.
121—Chilcote (Mount Union) pinned Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley), 4:50.
127—Mills (Everett) pinned Sallurday (West Branch), 1:43.
133—Miller (North Star) pinned Kuklinskie (Curwensville), 3:34.
139—Sherwood (Everett) dec. Johnson (Glendale), 8-3.
145—Ulderich (Berlin Brothersvalley) dec. Fegert (Curwensville), 8-3.
152—Campbell (Glendale) dec. Claycomb (Claysburg-Kimmel), 7-1.
160—Augenbaugh (Curwensville) dec. Masood (Tussey Mountain), 10-7.
172—Dubler (Glendale) dec. Cohenour (Southern Huntingdon), 9-4.
189—Bowers (Northern Bedford) pinned Ryan (Mount Union), 1:18.
215—Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Dibert (Northern Bedford), 5:43.
285—Williams (Glendale) dec. Inch (Mount Union), 1-0.