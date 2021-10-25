Eric Ebron’s arrival was being trumpeted as a valuable addition to the offense, a tight end who could run like a wide receiver and stretch defenses down the field.
When the Steelers signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency last season, the options he presented quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were going to be endless: Get him matched against a linebacker who wasn’t fast enough to cover him or in single coverage against a safety who wasn’t tall enough to handle his 6-foot-4, 253-pound frame.
And there was some of that in 2020. Ebron had 56 catches for 558 yards — numbers that ranked 10th and 13th, respectively among NFL tight ends — and five touchdowns. The biggest was a 5-yard touchdown that ignited a fourth-quarter rally against his former team, Indianapolis, in Week 16.
But there were also some shortcomings, issues that have dogged Ebron since he was the 10th overall pick in 2014 by the Detroit Lions. He had seven dropped passes, second-most among tight ends with at least 50 receptions, and was not a dependable blocker in run situations.
Now there is another one.
He has disappeared from the Steelers offense.
The question is why?
“I can’t answer that,” Ebron said. “You’ve got to ask that to one of the coaches.”
Ebron has seven catches for 47 yards after being targeted just 13 times in six games. Two of those targets are drops.
In the first six games of the 2020 season, Ebron had been targeted 32 times and had 22 caches for 215 yards and a touchdown.
A lot of that is because of the arrival of rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has taken away some of his targets, not to mention his playing time.
After playing 320 snaps in the first six games last season, Ebron has appeared for just 185 snaps in 2021 — 16 fewer than Freiermuth.
“You just hope what you put on tape people see,” Ebron said on Monday. “I’ve been putting a lot of good stuff on tape and hopefully they recognize it. There’s no need for me to say anything. My reputation is I’ve always said something. For me, this time, I’m not going to say anything and I’m going to let my tape and my coaches work for me.”
That is not easy for Ebron, who has always been outspoken and never afraid to speak his mind.
“It’s hard,” Ebron said. “It’s not my life. I want to be a professional. I’m an adult. I’ve got two kids and I’ve got a wife, people that I lean on and talk to. It’s not only about my image anymore and how I portray myself. It’s the way I think about the people around me.
“My job is to come here and do what I’m asked to do, and I’ve been doing that to the best of my ability and I think it shows.”
Ebron is being paid a lot of money to have such a minimal impact on the offense.
He restructured his contract before this season that converted most of his 2021 salary into a signing bonus of $4.88 million.
Ebron’s contract expires after the season and, with the addition of Freiermuth, it is all but a foregone conclusion he will be allowed to leave in free agency.
His only touchdown this season came in the most recent victory against the Seattle Seahawks when he scored on a 1-yard run that gave the Steelers a 14-0 lead.
“They called a play that had my number on it — we executed it, scored a touchdown,” Ebron said. “I just think it’s a play that’s really good. It wasn’t my play. I always liked the play because we do do a lot of motion and shifts and it fits to what we’re doing right now.”
Meanwhile, Freiermuth, the team’s second-round pick, has become more of a dependable target for Roethlisberger. His catch rate of 90 percent (18 catches on 20 targets) is second among NFL tight ends with at least 15 catches.
“I think Pat, to be a rookie, I think he’s phenomenal,” Ebron said. “I didn’t have the mental mindset Pat does, and he just turned 23 today. Pat asks me more questions than anyone. He’s like my third child. He’s a student of the game. You rarely use that term with a lot of people. He’s very young, you understand that, but he’s a student of the game. He picks my mind.”