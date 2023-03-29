Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL CROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA THROUGH 9 PM... HAZARDS...A snow squall which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 758 PM EDT, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Elmira to 19 miles north of Bellefonte to Westmont and moving east at 35 MPH. Initial rain quickly changes to heavy snow as the squall crosses the region. Highways should stay mainly wet with isolated slushy conditions mainly on secondary roads as temperatures fall through the 30s behind the squall. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... Monument, Salix-Beauty Line Park and Sidman around 815 PM EDT. Dunlo, Beaverdale-Lloydell and Glen Union around 820 PM EDT. Ogletown and Blanchard around 825 PM EDT. Blue Knob State Park around 830 PM EDT. Lock Haven, Flemington and Castanea around 835 PM EDT. Dunnstown, Osterburg and St. Clairsville around 840 PM EDT. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Clearfield and Loganton exits, specifically from mile markers 120 to 183. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 3 to 85. SAFETY INFO... Use caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads can lead to accidents. &&