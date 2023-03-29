Suggested Scripture(s): Mathew 21:1-11
Palm Sunday is this weekend, April 2. This is the Sunday during the church year when we remember Jesus entering Jerusalem for the last time. This is just a few days prior to his betrayal, arrest, and crucifixion. Matthew tells us that Jesus’ entering Jerusalem was accompanied by numerous people, young and old, with shouts of Hosanna!, which means “save us now!”
Now just how many cloak-spreaders and palm wavers were present that first Palm Sunday we do not know. But it can be safe to assume that some of these very same palm-wavers and those cheering Jesus with their Hosannas would be in the crowd the following Friday hollering, “Crucify him!”
Many were present that first Palm Sunday to cheer Jesus on; but when following him became dangerous, demanded personal sacrifice, or was no longer “politically correct” or appropriate, many either simply went away or joined in the hostile crowd on Friday demanding his death.
Some were there simply to see the parade. Others, perhaps, wanted to see just one more sign or miracle from Jesus as final proof that he was God’s Son, the promised Messiah.
These folks today might be described as sightseers, ambulance-chasers, arm-chair quarterbacks, sideline-sitters, tag-a-longs, busy-bodies, or fair-weather friends. Regardless of what label may or may not be appropriate, I still wonder just how many in that first Palm Sunday crowd became permanent disciples of Jesus?
For as Christ once came down that road to Jerusalem almost 2,000 years ago to give himself that we might be saved from sin and death and made alive eternally to all that is good, Jesus comes down a road today that seeks to not enter Jerusalem, but our hearts and lives. And like that first Palm Sunday, he comes not just to be cheered, but to demand a total life of commitment to his way of love, peace, obedience, forgiveness, and eternal life. For Jesus knows firsthand just how empty our words can be.
It’s easy to claim to follow Christ when it’s convenient or not embarrassing, but when asked to serve others, a conflict happens in church, a life-changing event occurs, or we find either the sermon and /or music not to our liking, what then? Are we still willing to follow Christ? When schedules become crowded, it’s hard to forgive someone, or skepticism and sophistication in our lives seek to replace worship, study, and prayer, what then? When we are called to love and serve those whom the world considers unlovely, what then?
It is easy to speak loudly about the plight of the homeless, the unfairness and injustice of prejudice, the suffering of the ill and abandoned, or talk about faith among a few friends. But when Jesus calls us to put our words of faith into action and visible witness to the world, are we, too, tempted to vanish amid the crowd to later betray him, fearing what others will think if we continue to follow? Is our faith only on our lips in places or situations where it is comfortable, safe, or politically correct? All of these questions arise from Palm Sunday when Jesus asks us all: What is your reason for being part of the crowd? Are we simply curious sightseers, fair-weather followers, complainers, or grace-filled, forgiving, serving disciples of our crucified Lord?
In other words, are we part of the crowd, or seeking to be part of the Christ?