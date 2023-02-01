MOBILE, Ala. — Tuesday was the first day for Senior Bowl practices, and it wasn’t hard to figure out why NFL scouts are excited about this group of offensive linemen. Size matters in the NFL as more teams are getting back to running game basics, and there are some gargantuan prospects that will be available for the Steelers in the draft.
New Steelers general manager Omar Khan was roaming the field alongside head coach Mike Tomlin at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, and they got an up-close first glimpse at this year’s top senior linemen.
The Steelers have all five of their starting offensive linemen under contract for next season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t aim to improve their talent. The consensus top three prospects — tackles Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson and Broderick Jones — are underclassmen and aren’t here, but there are some intriguing seniors going through drills this week.
Ohio State’s Dawand Jones is one of them. He is listed at 6-8 and 375 pounds with a wingspan is 89 1/2 inches, the largest in Senior Bowl history. As big and as talented as Jones is, he is the lesser known of Ohio State’s two draft-eligible tackles. Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes, is coming out after his junior season and is projected to go in the top half of the first round.
Jones played four seasons for the Buckeyes and started for two seasons at right tackle. He is currently being projected to go in the middle rounds of the draft.
“The main thing I bring is my length and size,” Jones said after practice Tuesday afternoon. “A lot of people don’t have that. You bring that, you can be a mauler in the run game. I can bring that asset to a lot of teams.”
Adding another big body to improve the running game is certainly something that is attractive to the Steelers, who improved from 29th to 16th in the league in rushing. Khan’s top personnel evaluator, Andy Weidl, spent the past six years in Philadelphia and helped build the Eagles into a Super Bowl team by fortifying the lines of scrimmage.
The Eagles are a team that’s built from the inside out on offense and defense, but it’s their offense that has drawn rave reviews in the postseason by playing a throwback style.
Philadelphia outscored its two playoff opponents, 69-14. The Eagles bludgeoned the Giants and the 49ers with the running game, turning back the clock to a bygone NFL era. In those two playoff games, the Eagles ran the ball 88 times for 416 yards while second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts attempted just 49 passes combined in those two games. Hurts didn’t throw for more than 154 yards in either game.
It was merely an extension of how they played during the regular season. They were fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 154 yards per game on the ground.
You can bet Weidl and Khan have their eyes trained on the trenches this week as the Steelers search for the right formula to get back to Super Bowl contention.
Jones is working during the pre-draft process to get leaner. He has trimmed his body fat percentage from 27 to 24 since the end of the season as he strives to become more athletic in his movements.
“It’s paying off a lot,” he said. “I pride myself on that.”
Jones played right tackle almost exclusively at Ohio State, but because of his wingspan he has the desired length to play left tackle as well. He can improve his stock in the coming weeks if he demonstrates more versatility.
“I’ve been on the right for so long, but either way, I’m a swing tackle,” he said. “It’s wherever they need me to play.”
BYU’s Blake Freeland measured in slightly smaller than Jones at 6-7 and 312 pounds. He started 41 games for the Cougars and is another lineman garnering attention.
Freeland is a left tackle who is drawing looks because of his size and athleticism. He also is being projected as a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
“I try to use my length, just keeping dudes away from me,” Freeland said. “I still have to learn how to play with it. It’s a big weapon, and I’m still working on being able to use it at its full capacity.”
Taller tackles sometimes have a hard time getting leverage on opposing defenders, but the Steelers and Eagles have a history of developing lesser known prospects. The Steelers had Alejandro Villanueva as a starter for five seasons after signing him as a free agent.
The Eagles drafted Jordan Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, and he’s developed into one of the better right tackles in the league.
Another big tackle to watch in the coming weeks is Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, who is 6-5 and 342 pounds. He played left and right tackle for the Volunteers.
There are some strong interior options as well. O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida is one of the best guards in the draft. Cody Mauch (6-4, 305) played tackle at North Dakota State, but NFL execs wanted to see him play guard so he’s bumping inside this week.
Mauch is considered one of the top run-blocking offensive linemen in this draft.
“In college, everything was tackle,” Mauch said. “I’d do a little stuff at guard in practice. This was the first time in a couple of months for me playing guard. I thought it went well. Everything happens a lot quicker inside. Guys are a lot bigger.”