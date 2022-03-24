The Inter County Conference recently released its winter sports all-star teams for boys and girls basketball and wrestling.
Progressland had first-team selections in every sport.
Curwensville’s Ty Terry and Glendale’s Mason Peterson led the way on the ICC North All-Star squad first team. The duo was joined by Moshannon Valley’s Michael Kitko and West Branch’s Isaac and Zack Tiracroda, who were listed as honorable mentions.
There were also a pair of Progressland athletes on the girls first team in Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling and West Branch’s Jenna Mertz. Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa and Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair were honorable mentions.
The wrestling all-stars are selected by a points system, and Progressland had the top three on the list.
Glendale’s Suds and Zeke Dubler each accumulated 31 points, while West Branch’s Landon Bainey had 30.
Also making the ICC wrestling all-stars are Curwensville’s Jake Carfley, Nik Fegert, Damian Brady and Logan Aughenbaugh, Glendale’s George Williams and Britton Spangle and Moshannon Valley’s David Honan.
2021-22 ICC All-Stars
Boys Basketball
First Team
North
Lambert Palmer, Williamsburg. Devin Delo, Mount Union. Ty Terry, Curwensville. Jayvion Brumbaugh, Mount Union. Sean Mallon, Bellwood-Antis. Mason Peterson, Glendale. Chris Diehl, Juniata Valley. Kyler Sweigert, Bellwood-Antis.
Honorable Mention
R.J. Royer, Williamsburg. Rowan Gorsuch, Williamsburg. Isaac Tiracorda, West Branch. Zack Tiracorda, West Branch. Michael Kitko, Moshannon Valley.
Girls Basketball
North
Chelsea McCaulsky, Bellwood-Antis. Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg. Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis. Minyhah Easterling, Glendale. Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg. Jaidyn McCracken, Bellwood-Antis. Jenna Mertz, West Branch. Avery Taylor, Juniata Valley.
Honorable Mention
Makenna Hartman, Juniata Valley. Alyssa Bakaysa, Curwensville. Alyssa Sinclair, Glendale.
Wrestling
Zeke Dubler, Glendale. Suds Dubler, Glendale. Landon Bainey, West Branch. Matthew Watkins, Tussey Mountain. Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain. Mason Beatty, Mount Union. Elijah Mills, Everett. Chad Weist, Tussey Mountain. Jake Carfley, Curwensville. AJ Chilcote, Mount Union. Tommy Cohenour, Southern Huntingdon. George Campbell, Glendale. Ben Carolus, Juniata Valley. Nik Fegert, Curwensville. David Honan, Moshannon Valley. Reese Sherwood, Everett. Ezra Masood, Tussey Mountain. Eion Snider, Northern Bedford. Derek Beach, Northern Bedford. Britton Spangle, Glendale. Damian Brady, Curwensville. Ethan Norris, Bellwood-Antis. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville.