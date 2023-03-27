LOYSBURG — The Inter County Conference recently named its winter season all-stars for boys and girls basketball and wrestling.
West Branch’s Landon Bainey, a District 6 class 2A and Southwest Regional class 2A champ and PIAA runner-up recorded the most points (34) to make the top of the wrestling all-star team. Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, a D-6 champ, Southwest runner-up and PIAA eighth-placer, was next with 27 points.
Curwensville’s Nik Fegert and Glendale’s Daniel Williams, both PIAA qualifiers, were fifth and sixth in points with 23 and 22, respectively.
Also making the team were Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh and Dylan Deluccia, Glendale’s Britton Spangle and West Branch’s Logan Folmar.
Curwensville and West Branch each put one player on the ICC North boys basketball squad’s first team, as Warrior Owen Koleno and the Golden Tide’s Parker Wood made the cut.
Glendale’s Logan Cree and Mason Peterson, Moshannon Valley’s Sam Howard and West Branch’s Joel Evans and Isaac Tiracorda were all honorable mentions.
For the girls North basketball team, Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling and West Branch’s Jenna Mertz were selected to the first team. Lady Viking Alyssa Sinclair was an honorable mention.