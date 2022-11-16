LOYSBURG —The Inter County Conference has released its all-stars for all fall sports other than football, and several Progressland athletes have been selected.
In volleyball, PIAA finalist West Branch has three members on the North squad in Kartina Cowder, Marley Croyle and Brooklyn Myers. Glendale also has three selections in Riley Best, Kaprice Cavalet and Alyssa Sinclair.
For girls soccer, West Branch’s Erin Godin and Emmie Parks are joined by Moshannon Valley’s Janaye Shimmel on the all-star team.
West Branch and Mo Valley also put runners on the boys cross country all-star team as Warriors Sage Carr and Noah Ryder were selected along with Black Knight George Nestlerode.
Football all-stars are scheduled to release next week.
2022 ICC All-Stars
Volleyball
North
Riley Best, Glendale. Kaprice Cavalet, Glendale. Katrina Cowder, West Branch. Marley Croyle, West Branch. Hailee McConnell. Bellwood-Antis. Elizabeth Manyara, Juniata Valley. Alyssa Sinclair, Glendale. Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis.
Girls Soccer
Faith Peck, defender, McConnellsburg. Rosalyn Truax, midfielder, McConnellsburg. Lily Truax, midfielder, McConnellsburg. Sara Shaffer, forward, Everett. Brianna Davis, midfield/defender, Everett. Jenna Dere, goalkeeper, Southern Fulton. Janaye Shimmel, defender, Moshannon Valley. Erin Godin, midfielder, West Branch. Emmie Parks, forward, West Branch. Emily Heck, midfielder, Northern Bedford. Abby Kline, forward, Northern Bedford.
Cross Country
Boys
Sage Carr, West Branch. Kasey Fitz, Southern Fulton. Teagan Ritz, Southern Fulton. Noah Ryder, West Branch. George Nestlerode, Moshannon Valley. Iszaac Erwin, Southern Huntingdon. Ryan Plank, Mount Union.
Girls
Alexis Lovrich, Bellwood-Antis. Madison Sneath, Juniata Valley. Samantha Ashkettle, Southern Fulton. Hanalyn Grissinger, Southern Huntingdon. Emma McMath, Southern Huntingdon. Katie Dyreson, Juniata Valley. Brooke Stewart, Williamsburg.