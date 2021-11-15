LOYSBURG — The Inter-County Conference announced its fall sports all-star teams recently.
Progressland was well-represented on the teams, especially in volleyball where six of the nine first teamers were from the area.
ICC champion West Branch led the way with four selections in Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Abby Gallaher and Brooklyn Myers. Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa and Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair were also first teamers, while Lady Viking Sam Cherry was an honorable mention.
West Branch placed three on the girls soccer team, while Moshannon Valley had one representative. Lady Warriors’ Mariah Hayles, Olivia Stavola and Jenna Mertz and Damsel Sarah McClelland made the team.
For cross country West Branch’s Sage Carr and Noah Ryder were selections on the boys team, while Curwensville’s Landon Bailor was picked as an ICC golf all-star.
The ICC football all-stars are set to be announced next week.
2021 ICC All-Stars
Volleyball
North Division
Alyssa Bakaysa, Curwensville. Katrina Cowder, West Branch. Marley Croyle, West Branch. Abby Gallaher, West Branch. Hailee McConnell, Bellwood-Antis. Brooklyn Myers, West Branch. Alyssa Sinclair, Glendale. Avery Taylor, Juniata Valley. Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis. Honorable Mention: Sam Cherry, Glendale.
Girls Soccer
Maggie Mellott (goalie), McConnellsburg. Lainnie Glenn (forward), McConnellsburg. Savannah McKelvy (midfield), McConnellsburg. Abigail Weaver (goalie), Tussey Mountain. Lilly Mills (midfield), Everett. Jenna Hoffman (midfield), Fannett-Metal. Olivia Stavola (defender), West Branch. Mariah Hayles (defender), West Branch. Jenna Mertz (forward), West Branch. Makayla Hall (defender), Northern Bedford. Abby Kline (forward), Northern Bedford. Sarah McClelland (midfield), Mo Valley.
Cross Country
Boys
Kasey Fitz, Southern Fulton. Sage Carr, West Branch. Caden Poe, Bellwood-Antis. Dhylan Miller, Northern Bedford. Ryan Plank, Mount Union. Noah Ryder, West Branch. Jeremiah Ross, Williamsburg.
Girls
Morgan Hess, Juniata Valley. Savanna Hershberger, Northern Bedford. Jaden Quinn, Bellwood-Antis. Ella McCrum, Juniata Valley. Samantha Ashkettle, Southern Fulton. Brooke Stewart, Williamsburg. Olivia Buchheit, Southern Fulton.
Golf
Ethan Brown, Bellwood-Antis. Ethan Johnson, Bellwood-Antis. Ethan Diehl, Claysburg-Kimmel. Josh Emeigh, Claysburg-Kimmel, Landon Bailor, Curwensville. Ayden Cowan, Everett. Matt Hall, Tussey Mountain.