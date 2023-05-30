LOYSBURG — The Inter County Conference recently released its 2023 all-star teams for both baseball and softball, with several Progressland area players making the lists.
In baseball, West Branch had three players make the first team in pitcher Luke Liptak, infielder Lukas Colton and catcher Isaac Tiracorda.
Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart was tabbed as a first team outfielder, while Curwensville’s Logan Kunkle was the first team designated hitter.
Honorable mentions went to Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Glendale’s Troy Misiura, Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow and West Branch’s Brody Rothrock.
Mount Union was the North Division champion with a 14-0 record. West Branch finished at 9-4, while Glendale was 5-9, Moshannon Valley was 4-9 and Curwensville 3-9.
In softball, Glendale and West Branch each had four players on the first team.
The Lady Vikings had outfielders Riley Best and Jillian Taylor, infielder Alyssa Sinclair and pitcher Madison Peterson honored on the first team.
The Lady Warriors put outfielder Hannah Betts, infielder Brooke Bainey, pitcher Makena Moore and designated player Greysyn Gable on the first team.
Curwensville’s Addison Siple was a first team pitcher.
Honorable mentions went to Curwensville’s Addison Butler, Glendale’s Ally Buterbaugh and Kaprice Cavalet, Moshannon Valley’s Annabeth Anderson and West Branch’s Kamyn MacTavish.