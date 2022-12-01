LOYSBURG — Several Progressland football players were recently announced as Inter County Conference all-stars.
First team Gold Division nods went to Curwensville’s Danny McGarry (QB), Chris Fegert (WR), Nik Fegert (WR), Ethan Siegel (DL) and West Branch’s Tyler Biggans (ATH), Wyatt Schwiderske (RB), Azadio Vargas (DL) and Kyle Kolesar (DE).
The Tide’s Trenton Guiher (OL) and Chase Irwin (LB) and West Branch’s Austin Kerin (OL) were honorable mentions.
First team Silver Division nods went to Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (RB), Mason Peterson (OL), Britton Spangle (DL), Logan Cree (LB) and Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth (RB), Connor Williams (OL) and Sam Shipley (LB).
The Vikings’ Daniel Williams (OL), Lucas Tarnow (DE), Landon McGarvey (DE) and Dravin Beatty (K), along with the Knights’ Tanner Kephart (ATH), Tyler Lobb (OL), Jalen Kurten (DB) and Cam Collins (K) were tabbed as honorable mentions.