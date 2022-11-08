Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 9:10-13
In addition to election news, wars in Ukraine and elsewhere, there has also been news of additional COVID variants, Monkey Pox, and more recently a respiratory condition affecting mainly children. As a result, there has been a lot of publicity and encouragement for both children and adults to get timely vaccinations depending on age and health conditions.
I would encourage all of us to not forget the caring for the conditions of our spiritual health as well. Studies show that spiritual practices such as prayer and worship and meditation can have positive effects on our physical health.
It has probably been 10 or more years since I came across my thoughts for this week in a newsletter from a church Katie and I previously served. The words below were part of the contents of that newsletter entitled, “I Went to the Lord’s Clinic.” I did a little internet research and learned that the author is Dennis Garner and that there are several presentations of this poem in song and/or slide show. So as we have entered November, let us not forget to be thankful for all God has done for us, but also all that God wants to do for us, if we will just take Him up on it!
I Went to the Lord’s Clinic
I went to the Lord’s Clinic to have my routine checkup and I confirmed I was ill. When Jesus took my blood pressure, He saw I was low in tenderness. When He read my temperature, the thermometer registered 40 degrees of anxiety. He ran an electrocardiogram and found that I needed several “love bypasses” since my arteries were blocked with loneliness and could not provide for an empty heart.
I went to orthopedics, because I could not walk by my brother’s side and I could not hug my friends, since I had fractured myself when tripping with envy. He also found I was shortsighted, since I could not see beyond the shortcomings of my brothers and sisters. When I complained about deafness, the diagnostic was that I had stopped listening to Jesus’ voice talking to me on a daily basis. For all of that, Jesus gave me a free consultation thanks to his mercifulness, so my pledge is to, once I leave this clinic, only take the natural remedies he prescribed through his words of truth:
Every morning, take a full glass of gratitude.
When getting to work, take one spoon of peace. Every hour, take one pill of patience, one cup of brotherhood and one glass of humility.
When getting home, take one dose of love.
When getting to bed, take two caplets of clear conscience.
Do not give in into sadness or desperation for what you are going through today. God knows how you feel …
God knows exactly and with perfection what is being allowed to happen to you in your life at this precise moment.
God’s purpose for you is simply perfect. He wants to show you things that only you can understand by living what you are living, and by being in the place you are now.
May God give you …
For every storm, a rainbow, For every tear, a smile, For every care, a promise, And a blessing in each trial.
For every problem life sends, A faithful friend to share, For every sigh, a sweet song, And an answer for each prayer.
Have a wonderful November and Thanksgiving season; love in Christ, Pastor Jimmy