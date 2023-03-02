INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Porter Jr. wouldn’t be at the NFL combine this week if not for a difficult, but necessary conversation with his parents more than a year ago.
Porter wanted to leave Penn State after the 2021 season. He wanted to pursue his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, and he nearly pulled the trigger.
But when his father, Joey, a star linebacker with the Steelers, and his mother, Christy, sat him down to discuss his upcoming decision, they handed him the hard truth.
“They told me I wasn’t ready,” Porter said Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center. “... It definitely hurt. You don’t want to hear that from your parents. But I knew it was with good intentions. And they were right.”
Porter’s decision to listen to his parents and return to Penn State has paid dividends.
Porter is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and a projected first-round pick in the eyes of analysts and scouts alike. Should that projection become reality in April, Porter will become the first-ever Penn State defensive back selected in the first round.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Porter is among the “big three” cornerbacks available, alongside Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon. And there’s a good chance Porter pushes himself to the top of that group.
Slated to workout on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, his 6-foot-2 frame, freakishly long arms and blazing speed will be on full display for everyone to see.
“I feel like I’m CB1 for a reason. I feel like I’m the best corner here,” Porter said. “I’m just here to show my talents and prove why.”
If you flip on the film, it’s hard to argue with him. Porter had the production to back it up, too. He was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2021 and upped his game last season. The 2022 first-team all-conference corner cut down on the penalties from 10 to three while increasing his pass breakup count from four to 11.
Porter would have had far more, too, if teams didn’t throw away from him last fall. Purdue tested him in the season opener, and he responded by setting a school record with six pass breakups. In his next nine games, Porter was targeted only 16 times.
Porter took quarterbacks looking the other way as a sign of respect. It also allowed Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to build the unit around the North Allegheny graduate, knowing his side of the field was a no-fly zone.
Porter’s hoping to make a similar impact in the NFL. And soon enough, he’ll find out where he’ll have a chance to be that lockdown corner for at least the next few years.
A big talking point on Thursday was Porter’s connection with the Steelers. His dad played in Pittsburgh from 1999-2006 and served as an assistant coach from 2014-18. In that time, Porter befriended Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino, took one-on-one reps with Antonio Brown and got to see up-close what the organization was like.
ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. recently projected Porter to land with the Steelers at No. 17 overall. Porter said “it would mean a lot” to move home to Pittsburgh.
But there’s a chance Porter won’t be available at No. 17 overall. A lot of teams are in the market for corners, and he’s already talked with a few.
Porter has met with the Patriots (No. 14) and the Commanders (No. 16) in Indy. He joked that his dad wouldn’t be “too mad” if he was selected by New England even though the Patriots beat Porter’s Steelers in a couple AFC championship games.
Porter said he would welcome the opportunity to play for Washington and link up with former Penn State teammates Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney and Tariq Castro-Fields. He’d also be open to playing for either the Eagles (No. 10) or the Cowboys (No. 26).
“That would mean a lot especially to play with Micah (Parsons),” Porter added. “I didn’t get the chance to play with him at Penn State because he opted out of the COVID year. Lining up with him would be great.”
Whichever teams drafts Porter is getting one of the best players in the class. He knows it, and his parents know it now after another year at Penn State.
“My family motivates me from a legacy standpoint,” Porter said. “My dad’s been there before and he’s done it. I want to do the same thing and be better. He always told me to be better than him. That’s what I’m going to strive to do.”