Perhaps I’m a glutton for punishment.
I keep selecting Pitt games in my 10 to pick, and I keep getting burned.
After a tremendous road effort two weeks ago in a win over Tennessee (which I picked wrong), the Panthers laid an egg in a 44-41 home loss to Western Michigan (which I again picked wrong).
I wish I had kept a record of all my picks since I started doing this. I wouldn’t be surprised if incorrect Pitt picks are about one-third of my overall misses ever.
They make up one-quarter of my whiffs this season, which has gotten off to a slow start for me.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Bellefonte: The Bison have allowed just 26 points all season (and seven of those points came on a defensive TD). Bellefonte has been shut out in its three losses.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 42, BELLEFONTE 0
Curwensville at Northern Bedford: The Golden Tide offense has been clicking since scoring just 7 in an opening week win over Everett, averaging 34 points per game. Meanwhile, Northern Bedford is off to a 1-3 start, having scored just seven points in its three defeats, although its opponents in those games are a combined 12-0.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 24, NORTHERN BEDFORD 14
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale: The Vikings ground attack has been impressive this season, averaging 262 yards per game. Glendale will need to control the ball against ICC power Bellwood to be successful.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD 35, GLENDALE 13
Moshannon Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola: Despite being separated by only 13 miles, these programs have not met on the gridiron for 63 years. The Black Knights have won two straight, led by a defense that pitched a shutout last week against West Branch, which topped the Mounties in OT in Week 1. But P-O is celebrating Homecoming and should be revved up for the game.
THE PICK: P-O 24, MO VALLEY 21
Villanova at No. 6 Penn State: The Nittany Lions are off to a great start to the season and should find little resistance here.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 45, VILLANOVA 13
No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin: The Fighting Irish are unbeaten, but their opponents (Florida State, Toledo, Purdue) are a combined 3-6 and former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan has been inconsistent at best. The Badgers haven’t exactly looked great on offense either, but the defense has been quite good.
THE PICK: WISCONSIN 26, NOTRE DAME 20
New Hampshire at Pitt: The Panthers should want to make a statement this week after losing to Western Michigan, at least as much of one as can be made against an FCS foe. (If I lose this one, I swear to never pick a Pitt game again).
THE PICK: PITT 47, NEW HAMPSHIRE 10
No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas: This is an intriguing game. Is Arkansas for real? Is Texas A&M as good as their ranking, especially with a second-string QB? I’ll got with Jimbo Fisher in this one, but a Razorback upset will not surprise me at all
THE PICK: TEXAS A&M 27, ARKANSAS 23
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State: Sparty is one of the surprise teams of 2021 and has simply been dominating its opponents, which include defending Big 10 West champs Northwestern and Miami (Fla). Nebraska already has two losses but played Oklahoma tough last week. But a plethora of silly penalties spelled doom and can’t happen if they want to compete with the Spartans.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN STATE 34, NEBRASKA 23
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan: I’ll stay in the Big 10 for my final game, which features a pair of unbeatens. Rutgers has yet to turn the ball over this season, while forcing eight. And it plays good run defense, which it will need to do to stay in the game against a Wolverine squad that averages an FBS-best 350 yards per game on the ground. Michigan needed OT to beat Rutgers 48-14 last season.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN 34, RUTGERS 14
Last week: 7-3, 70%
Season: 22-8, 73.3%