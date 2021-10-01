T. J. Watt was a full participant in Steelers practice Friday for the second day in a row, setting the stage for his return after missing a game and a half with a groin injury, and where better for him to do it than Green Bay?
OK, so maybe Heinz Field would be preferable considering his team is coming off back-to-back home losses, but Lambeau Field has a special place in Watt’s heart. He went to a few games there growing up, but even when he wasn’t at the frozen tundra on a Sunday, he was likely watching the Packers on TV with his family, including his brothers and his late grandfather, Jim, who died in 2014.
“I feel really good about where my body’s at and where I’m at for Sunday,” Watt said shortly after walking off the practice field Friday.
Last Friday, ahead of the Bengals game, he insisted he did enough at practice to at least leave the door open for him to play. This, of course, sounds much more positive than a week ago, when he was listed as questionable and ruled out one day later. Watt does not carry an injury designation on Friday’s practice report, nor does his fellow starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who also sat out against the Bengals because of a groin problem.
The Steelers certainly missed both edge-rushers, as their 75-game regular-season sack streak ended in their 24-10 loss to Cincinnati. If a new streak is to begin, it might take Watt finding a way to get to living legend Aaron Rodgers in his home state.
“I think I was Brett Favre four or five times for Halloween,” Watt said with a smile. “That’s kind of how it was in our family. Once Rodgers was kind of hitting his stride, I was more of a Houston Texans fan, obviously, because of J.J.”
Indeed, Watt — who turns 27 this month — was watching Favre, not Rodgers, during his formative years. But he has yet to get the chance to play in Green Bay as a pro, and neither has older brother Derek, who spent four years playing fullback for the Chargers before coming to the Steelers last offseason. Not even J.J. Watt has done it in his 11 seasons, because he was on injured reserve the year the Houston Texans played at Lambeau.
The other Wisconsinite on the Steelers, inside linebacker Joe Schobert, played there last year with the Jaguars but no fans were in attendance. T.J. played there once in college at Wisconsin, a win against LSU, but that’s not the same as playing against the Packers in their house.
“One of my best friends, Anthony Miosi, growing up, he had [seats in] Row 2 or 3 right by the Packers tunnel,” T.J. said. “We used to always try to catch the players’ gloves and stuff like that after the game.”
In an interview this week with a TV station in Milwaukee, 20 minutes from where the Watts grew up in Pewaukee, Wis., the matriarch of the family shed some light on whether they still have any love for the Packers.
“To pass up three Watts ... we really thought T.J. was going to be there,” Connie Watt told WTMJ-TV when asked if she ever held out hope for one of her sons playing for the local team. “Honestly, we were all sitting on the edge of our seats. It will always be a mystery to us.”
Now, to be fair, the Packers may well have drafted T.J. in 2017 if they hadn’t traded from pick No. 29 — one spot before the Steelers — to No. 33 on draft night. They certainly had plenty of chances to take Derek, who lasted until the sixth round, but the Packers had just drafted a fullback the year before. And J.J. went 11th overall in 2011, well before the Packers were on the clock to close out the first round after beating the Steelers in the Super Bowl.
Still, there are story lines galore for the Watt brothers in this one, and save for the occasional exhibition — T.J. didn’t play when the Steelers traveled to Lambeau in 2018 — there’s no guarantee they’ll get to do this again.
“I’m going to have a lot of family and friends in town for the game,” T.J. said, “so it’s going to be a very special moment.”
Injury
report
While the Steelers get back their two starting outside linebackers, they will be without right tackle Chuks Okorafor (concussion) and possibly wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring). Claypool, who showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, did not practice at all Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Fellow wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (knee) have no injury status after being limited earlier in the week. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and guard Rashaad Coward (ankle), both backups, have been ruled out.