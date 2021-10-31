Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.