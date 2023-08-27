Hidden Valley Speedway hosted the Second annual Rumble In the Valley featuring the Old Skool Kool Vintage Tour on Friday and Saturday night, with preliminaries being run Friday and features and a complete regular program for the regular divisions on Saturday night.
The Little’s Drive in Four Cylinders joined the Old Skool tour Friday with Shawn Hadden of Punxsutawney taking the win.
Saturday night’s winners included: Luke Hoffner of Turbotville in the Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Jimmy Holden of Tiona in the Small Block Modifieds, Eric Lucas of Philipsburg in the Pure Stocks, Jimmy Ogden of Clearfield in the Little’s Drive in Four Cylinders and AJ Bast of Houtzdale in the 600 Micros.
In the Old Skool Kool Vintage Tour classes the winners on Saturday included: Gary Taylor in OEM Vintage Stock Cars, Andy Cassell in the 80’s Mud Bus Cars, Bill Coada of Charles City, VA in the Vintage Late Models; Cody Schultz of Hyde in the Open Vintage Modifieds and Scott Peters of in the Vintage Sportsman’s Modifieds and young Blake Little won the Junior Class Four Cylinder feature.
The Semi Late feature was led to the start with Josh Henry and Ron Laubschre on the front row with Henry taking the lead and his cousin, Justin Owens sitting in second for the first three laps, before Brad Benton moved into second and tried to get by Henry until a caution waved on lap five for a spinning Laubscher.
On the restart, Benton got the jump on Henry and took the lead, but when the second yellow waved on lap 11, Benton lost the lead by being put back two spots for jumping the previous restart. This put Henry back in front and Luke Hoffner in second. Hoffner challenged Henry through lap 14, when two cautions slowed the race. On the restart, Hoffner was able to get around Henry for the lead and his first Semi Late feature win of the season. Henry held on for his best run of the year, a second over Gary Little, Benton and Owens. Heat wins went to Benton and Hoffner.
Milton Owens and Bob Garvey Sr. led the Small Block Modifieds to Jon Shipley’s green flag, with an opening lap caution for a spinning Owens. This realigned the field with Aaron Casher on the pole and Garvey Sr. still on the outside pole. On the restart, Cashier darted into the lead with Garvey Sr. second and his son, Bob Garvey Jr. in third.
A lap later, the younger Garvey took second from his dad, then took the lead on lap three from Casher. On lap four Jimmy Holden moved into second and set his sights on the younger Garvey, taking the lead on lap six and never looking back. The top five were Holden, Tom Holden, Garvey Sr., Jamie Luzier and Cashier. Jimmy Holden and Garvey Jr. won the heats.
The Pure Stock feature saw Eric Luzier on the pole with Sheddy Graham III on the outside, and it was Graham who took the lead with Eric Lucas falling into second. Graham was able to hold off Lucas until lap six, when Graham bobbled in turn two, giving Lucas the opportunity he was looking for as he took the lead exiting turn two and he went on to hold off, first Graham then John Eckenrod for his first win of the season. The top five were Lucas, Eckenrod, Ryan Shaffner, Graham and Luzier. The heat was won by Lucas.
Hunter Flook beat Kyler Henry off the line at the start of the Four Cylinder feature, and held off all that Jimmy Ogden was throwing at him, until lap seven, when Ogden was able to take the lead. While he continued to lead the rest of the event, he had to hold off Flooks’ efforts, as he was trying to regain the lead, but came up short. At the line it was Ogden getting his third win of the season. Flook was second over William Kephart, Jason Elensky and Luke Hoffner. Heat wins were split between Hoffner and Kephart.
Sam Riggleman shot into the lead at the start of the 270/600 Micro Sprint feature, out running Heath Walton before AJ Bast moved into the lead and left the rest of the field in his dust, picking up the win easily over Walton, Lauan Stringfellow, Prestyn Brown and Riggleman. Bast also won the heat.
The OME VIntage Stock Car Class saw Ronald Ramsey and Kirk Lawson on the front row as Lawson took the lead at the start of the main event, with Gary Taylor in second. Taylor took the lead on lap two and never looked back taking the win over Hank Morin, Ramsey, Lawson and Marley Whitcombe. Taylor also won the Friday night heat race while Ramey won the preliminary event Friday night.
The Vintage Open Modifieds saw Tim Hegarty get off the line before Cody Schultz, who hounded Hegarty for the first seven laps, then Schultz was able to get under Hegarty in turns one and two and coming out of turn two, Schultz took the lead and held off Joe August and Hegarty the rest of the way. Jim Kurpakus was fourth and Tim Beatty was fifth. The heat was won by Schultz who also won the preliminary Friday night.
The Vintage Sportsman Modifieds saw Scott Peters on the pole and Roger Williams along side, with Peters taking the lead and smoking the field.
Peters won easily over Williams, Ryan Hegarty, Jeff Mitchell and Rob Taylor. Heat wins went to Tori Hall and Peters. Peters also won the Friday night preliminary.
The 80’s Mud Bus Cars saw Andy Cassell and Bill Style on the front row, and Cassell took the lead at the start and led the non-stop event flag to flag. Stile was second with Andy Imbeault third, Tom Fletcher was fourth and Thomas Warburton was fifth. Cassell also won the Friday nights heat race and preliminary events.
The Vintage Late Models saw Bill Coada and Foxie Sumner on the front row, as Coada took the lead and Sumner fell into second. When Jon Shipley threw the checkered flag, it was Coada winning over Sumner, Hank Morin, Steve Tanner and Mark Clark. Coada also won Friday nights heat race and preliminary events.
The Little’s Drive In Junior Class saw Khole Lanich take the initial lead from Blake Little, and Lanich led the first two laps, then Little took the lead, but Lanich battled back and retook the lead on lap four. Little then took the lead again and never looked back, getting his second straight win.
Lanich was second.
Friday nights Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder feature saw Shawn Hadden beat Tyler Stine off the front row at the start and lead the non stop race the whole way. Jason Elensky was second over Justin Williamson, Luke Hoffner and Shawn Williamson. Hoffner and William Kephart won the heats.
Pit Notes: 80 Teams were signed into the pits Friday and Saturday including 8 Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates, 11 Small Block Modifieds, 5 Pure Stocks, 10 (Saturday) and 13 (Friday) Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders, 6 600 Micro’s and 1 270 Micros along with 38 Vintage cars… Drivers came from seven different states and Canada, Including: Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia and Delaware and Ontario, Canada…Coming up this week it will be the rescheduled Mountain Top Challenge/Karen Condon Memorial for the E-Mods vs. Small Block Modifieds and the Jess Mayhew Memorial will be held for the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders. There will be regular racing for the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, 270 and 600 Micros…The regular season is winding down, as the points races end on Sept. 9.
Summary
Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates: 1. Luke Hoffner, Turbotville; 2. Josh Henry, 3. Gary Little, 4. Brad Benton, 5. Justin Owens, 6. Jeremy Lippert, 7. Merv Killion, 8. Ron Laubscher
Small Block Modifieds: 1. Jimmy Holden, Tiona; 2. Tom Holden, 3. Bob Garney, Sr., 4. Jamie Luzier, 5. Aaron Casher, 6. Milton Owens, 7. Bob Garvey, Jr., 8. Craig Casher, 9. Jeremy Beichner, 10. Hayden Holden, 11. Shannon Casher
Pure Stocks: 1. Eric Lucas, Clearfield; 2. John Eckenrod, 3. Ryan Shaffner, 4. Ronald Ramsey, 5. Sheddy Graham, III, 6. Eric Luzier
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders: 1. Jimmy Ogden, Clearfield; 2. Hunter Flook, 3. William Kephart, 4. Jason Elensky, 5. Luke Hoffner, 6. Nick Bem, 7. Jake Pennington, 8. Dustin Miller, 9. Jimmy Delozier, 10. Kyler Henry
Four Cylinder Junior Class: 1. Blake Little, Clearfield; 2. Khole Lanich
270/600 Micros: 1. AJ Bast, Houtzdale; 2. Heath Walton, 3. Lauren Stringfellow, 4. Prestyn Brown, 5. Sam Rigglesman, 6. Zack Rigglesman
Did Not Start –Shawn Rumbaugh
OEM Vintage: 1. Gary Taylor; 2. Hank Morin, 3. Ronald Ramsey, 4. Kirk Lawson, 5. Marley Whitcombe
Open Vintage Mods: 1. Cody Schultz; 2. Joe August, 3. Tim Hegarty,, 4. Jim Kurpakus, 5. Tim Beatty, 6. Dan Karl, 7. Paul Bacchus
Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Scott Peters; 2. Roger Williams, 3. Ryan Hegarty, 4. Jeff Mitchell, 5. Rob Taylor, 6. Brian Lederhouse, 7. Allen Guthrie, 8. Sue Taylor, 9. # 36, 10. Allen Clarke
Did Not Start –Tori Hall, Jim McDermott and Brent Williams
Mud Bus: 1. Andy Cassell; 2. Bill Stile, 3. Andy Imbeault, 4. Tom Fletcher, 5. Thomas Warburton
Vintage Late Models: 1. Bill Coada, Charles City; 2. Foxie Sumner, 3. Hank Morin, 4. Steve Tanner, 5. Mark Clark
Did Not Start –Kurt Gray