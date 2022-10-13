HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team fell in straight sets Thursday to visiting Huntingdon 25-21, 27-25 and 25-22.
Ruby Singleton led the Lady Bison with 11 kills, 10 digs and six service points.
Hannah Glunt added 22 assists and three kills, while Anna Twigg recorded nine service points and three kills.
“We were so close, a few plays here and there during each set,” Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor said. “We need to put it all together, and Coach Kaskan and I know it’s not a lack of the girls wanting to win a Mountain League game. We just need to keep working and getting better.
Clearfield fell to 5-11 overall (0-11 in the Mountain League).
The Lady Bison host Penns Valley Tuesday.