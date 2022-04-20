HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield track and field team was swept by host Huntingdon on Wednesday.
The boys fell 88-62, while the Lady Bison dropped an 85-64 decision.
Danna Bender led the way, winning four events for the girls. She took the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 dash and was on the winning 4x400 relay team with Elle Smith, Lydia Brown and Alayna Winters.
The Clearfield girls swept both hurdles events as Brown and Prudence Corrigan were second and third in the 100 and Brown and Hannah Glunt took second and third in the 300.
Smith (100 dash) and Winters (400 dash) added individual victories for the Lady Bison as did Dehlia Elbe, who won the high jump. Smith added a second in the 200 dash, while Winters was second in the long jump.
Also scoring a second-place finish for the Lady Bison was Lindsey Kerlin in the javelin.
For the boys, Karson Kline won the 110 and 300 hurdles and placed second in the 100 dash and high jump.
Josh Steele also took a pair of events (discus, shot put) while teammate Isaac Samsel completed the throwing-event sweep for Clearfield with a win in the javelin. Steele was second in the javelin, while Samsel was the runner-up in the shot put.
Bison Caleb Wilt (110 hurdles), Brady Collins (200 dash, 300 hurdles), Eli Fox (3200 run), Kai Lynch (triple jump, long jump) and Alex Wriglesworth (discus) all had runner-up finishes.
The boys slipped to 1-6 on the season, while the girls dipped to 4-3.
Clearfield is back in action today at the Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University.
Boys
Huntingdon 88, Clearfield 62
3200 meter relay: 1. Huntingdon 10:53.17. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Karson Kline, C, 16.61. 2. Caleb Wilt, C. 3. Brady Collins, C. 100 meter dash: 1. James Buonaccorsi, H, 11.76. 2. Aaron Rothstein, H. 3. Ryan Sullivan, H. 1600 meter run: 1. Tyler Rader, H, 4:43.60. 2. Isaac Cummings, H. 3. Brandon Stuber, H. 400 meter dash: 1. Sullivan, H, 57.03. 2. Eden Wagner. 3. Connor Morgan, C. 400 meter relay: 1. Huntingdon, 45.79. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Kline, C, 42.50. 2. Collins, C. 3. Eli Dunwoody, H. 800 meter run: 1. Rader, H, 2:02.72. 2. Cummings, H. 3. Tyler Olson, C. 200 meter dash: 1. Buonaccorsi, H, 23.39. 2. Collins, C. 3. Justen Crutchfield, C. 3200 meter run: 1. Aiden Kelsey, H, 11:45.35. 2. Eli Fox, C. 3. Ty Aveni, C. 1600 meter relay: 1.Huntingdon, 3:48.64. Pole vault: 1. Sean Buckley, H, 10-06. 2. Landon Dunsmore, H. 3. Aveni, C. High jump: 1. Cameron Wiser, H, 6-00.00. 2. Kline, C. 3. Dunwoody, H. Long jump: 1. Jacob Schneider, H, 17-08. 2. Kai Lynch, C. 3. Buonaccorsi, H. Triple jump: 1. Wiser, H, 40-06. 2. Lynch, C. 3. Camden Gormont, C. Shot put: 1. Josh Steele, C, 40-02. 2. Isaac Samsel, C. 3. Evan Goodman, H. Discus: 1. Steele, C, 88-03. 2. Alex Wriglesworth, C. 3. Goodman, H. Javelin: 1. Samsel, C, 125-00. 2. Steele, C. 3. Mason Taylor, H.
Girls
Huntingdon 85, Clearfield 64
3200 meter relay: 1. Huntingdon, 12:10. 100 meter hurdles: 1. Danna Bender, C, 16.92. 2. Lydia Brown, C. 3. Prudence Corrigan, C. 100 meter dash: 1. Elle Smith, C, 13.73. 2. Alisa Beatty, H. 3. Hayden Mark, H. 1600 meter run: 1. Morgan Guisler, H, 6:46.25. 2. Sabrina Kyper, H. 3. Alissa Sentman, H. 400 meter dash: 1. Alayna Winters, C, 1:06. 2. Smith, C. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 400 meter relay: 1. Huntingdon, 52.72. 300 meter hurdles: 1. D. Bender, C, 49.41. 2. Brown, C. 3. Hannah Glunt, C. 800 meter run: 1. Winters, C, 2:44.94. 2. Kyper, H. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 200 meter dash: 1. D. Bender, C, 28.32. 2. Beatty, H. 3. Caitlin Hahn, H. 3200 meter run: 1. Sentman, H, 14:42. 2. Ruth Wurster, C. 1600 meter relay: 1. Clearfield (D. Bender, Smith, Brown, Winters), 4:35.72. Pole vault: 1. Beatty, H, 9-0. 2. Bethany Rolley, H. 3. Dehlia Elbe, C. High jump: 1. Elbe, C, 4-06. 2. Abigail Goodman, H. 3. Katie Peacock, C. Long jump: 1. Mark, H, 16-03. 2. Winters, C. 3. Brianna Helton, H. Triple jump: 1. Mark, H, 34-07. 2. Reagyn States, H. 3. Elbe, C. Shot put: 1. Lexi Troup, H, 26-10. 2. Fortney, H. 3. Allison Cantrell, H. Discus: 1. Troup, H, 85-08. 2. Audrey Wilson, H. 3. Fortney, H. Javelin: 1. Troup, H. 85-09. 2. Lindsey Kerlin, C. 3. Maiya Linn, H.