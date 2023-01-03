HUNTINGDON — Philipsburg-Osceola had four players in double figures on Tuesday in a 62-52 victory over Huntingdon.
Jake DeSimone had 14 to lead the Mounties, which also saw Oliver Harpster, Nick Johnson and Camden Mason each score 10.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Penns Valley on Thursday.
The junior varsity game was won by P-O 62-47. Zack Meyers had 20 points to lead the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola—62
Harpster 1 7-11 10, DeSimone 6 1-4 14, Johnson 5 0-2 10, Mason 3 901 19, Peterson 2 0-0 6, Hahn 1 1-2 4, Meyers 1 6-7 8, McClure 0 0-0 0, Lamb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 15-27 62.
Huntingdon—52
Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Henney 4 2-3 10, Montoro 1 1-4 3, Ehresman 6 3-5 16, Guisler 1 4-8 6, Brindle 0 0-0 0, Boyer 5 0-0 11, Susko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-22 52.
Three-pointers: Harpster, DeSimone, Peterson 2, Hahn. Sullivan, Ehresman, Boyer.
Score by Quarters
P-O 10 18 13 21—62
Huntingdon 12 7 18 15—52