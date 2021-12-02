Editor’s note: The Hunting and Faith column will appear several times during the Pennsylvania firearms deer season.
It can be challenging when an older generation’s love is not enthusiastically embraced by a younger generation.
Both hunting and Catholicism are modern day examples.
According to the PA Game Commission’s website there were about 60,000 fewer resident adult hunting licenses sold in 2020 than in 2010.
This decline in enthusiasm is not just in hunting. A study done by Georgetown University noted that in 2015 there were 17,337 Catholic parishes in Pennsylvania. In 2020 there were 16,703 Catholic parishes. According to pacatholic.org in 2019 there were 3,035,626 Catholics and in 2020 there were 2,937,513. This was a decrease of 98,113 Catholics in Pennsylvania between 2019 and 2020.
Other organizations such as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, and many other groups have also seen decreasing membership numbers.
What is the proper response from older generations that see a decrease in enthusiasm concerning what they love among younger generations?
I think the answer can be found in St. Monica, the mother of St. Augustine.
St. Monica’s parents gave her in marriage to a Roman pagan in the 300s. They had three children.
One of her children, Augustine, was raised Catholic but as he grew older he fell away. Monica’s husband died when Augustine was 17. At this time Augustine was in Carthage studying as he had an exceptional mind. An unfortunate story occurred years later when he was back home and told his mother he was going to say goodbye to a friend but he actually set sail for Rome to teach.
Monica, heart-broken, went to Rome after her son only to find that he had already gone to Milan. She then went to Milan. During this time of Augustine’s life, he was promiscuous and chasing after the pleasures and honors of the world.
During all these years Monica loved her son, prayed for him, and authentically lived out her faith.
In Milan, Augustine had a conversion and returned to the Catholic faith. Shortly after, Monica died. In Augustine’s autobiography, “The Confessions,” he wrote about one of the final conversations he had with his saintly mother before she died. Monica said, “Son...there was indeed one thing...and that was that I might see you a Catholic Christian before I died. My God has exceeded this abundantly.”
Augustine went on to become a Catholic priest and then a bishop.
The only proper and adequate response from older generations to younger generations, whether it be the Catholic faith, hunting, or an organization such as Little League is that of St. Monica. Her example reminds us to live an authentic life, never lose hope, never be afraid to send an invitation, and to continue to pray.
