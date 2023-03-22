All first-time hunters and trappers, regardless of age, must successfully complete hunter-trapper education training before they can buy a Pennsylvania hunting or trapping license.
Individuals may take hunter-trapper education either through an in-person class or by completing an online class.
In-person
classes
Free, In-Person Training: Available to anyone 11 years and older. A training certificate recognized throughout North America is awarded when you pass a test at the end of the Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education course. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
The training covers responsible hunting behavior, firearms basics and safety, basic shooting, wildlife conservation and management, outdoor safety and survival, hunting techniques, trapping and furtaking basics, and hunting safety.
Register for an in-person Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education Class by visiting the PGC website
Some independent study is required prior to attending this 1-day, in-person session. Prepare for your class by reading chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 of Today’s Hunter & Trapper in Pennsylvania. Study online for free by going to the PGC website and following the links in the hunter/trapper education tab.
Online classes
The Game Commission makes available two online Hunter-Trapper Education courses for students who prefer to learn through an online format.
A training certificate recognized throughout North America is awarded after passing a test at the end of either online course.
Online Hunter-Education: Available to anyone 16 years and older. Complete the online Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education course by visiting the website at https://www.pgc.pa.gov/HuntTrap/Hunter-TrapperEducation and print a temporary hunter education certificate (a permanent will be mailed).
The cost to complete this course is $34.95.
NRA Free Online Hunter Education Course: Available to anyone 11 years and older. Complete the online Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education course to receive a hunter education certificate. Certification is only available for Pennsylvania residents. Students will need a Pennsylvania Customer ID number to complete this course.
Visit HuntFishPA to locate your existing Customer ID number or create a new one. You will be asked for this number at the end of the NRA online class, and it is required to receive your certificate.
Interactive Online Hunter Education: Available to anyone 11 years and older. Complete the Interactive Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education course to receive a hunter education certificate. The IHEA approved hunter education for students that may find an interactive format more conducive to their learning style. The cost to complete this course is $50.00.