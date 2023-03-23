CURWENSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Curwensville High School on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
This is a one-day course and participants must attend the full day and pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 50 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to April 15 and register for the class located at Curwensville High School.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596 or email: ajdsylvis@verizon.net. Lunch will be provided.
The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.