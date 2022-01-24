The Pirates’ recent push into Asia hasn’t necessarily been new, but it could certainly impact the ongoing rebuild. There has also been a snowball effect thanks to success stories like Yoshi Tsutsugo that have played out with the major league club.
For the second time in under 16 months, the Pirates put this practice into play on the international market and signed a Taiwanese pitcher with their allotted pool money, adding 20-year-old righty Hung-Leng Chang as part of their 2022 class.
The move might’ve differed from how they acquired another right-handed pitcher, Po-Yu Chen, in October 2020, but it furthered the organization’s ongoing goal to add more talent from everywhere.
“We need to be invested in young players,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “We’ve talked about that a lot. We don’t want to limit ourselves by geography.”
Finding success in countries like Taiwan, Japan or South Korea is markedly different than, say, the Dominican Republic or Venezuela, though it’s obviously no less important. It’s also something the Pirates have been doing noticeably well of late.
Not only with the aforementioned players, but Hoy Park — acquired in the Clay Holmes deal — has shown signs of promise, while another versatile infielder, Tsung-Che Cheng, has gained momentum as a prospect.
After hitting .311/.449/.492 in 38 games with Pirates Gold in the Florida Complex League this past season — also adding 31 RBIs, 30 walks, 32 runs scored, 16 steals and just 14 strikeouts — Cheng, 20, has spent the offseason playing winter ball in Colombia, his Caimanes club capturing a league title and reaching the Caribbean Series.
A native of Pingtung County in Taiwan, it’s believed that Cheng — who signed with the Pirates as an international free agent in July 2019 — is the first player from his country to participate in the Caribbean Series.
“Huge step for him,” said Max Kwan, who’s entering his second year as Pittsburgh’s assistant director of player personnel and plays a big part in their Pacific Rim efforts. Kwan spent 2018-20 as the Pirates’director of international scouting and five years before that as an area supervisor.
“There’s been tons of growth with [Cheng],” Kwan added. “It’s really awesome. He’s the type of kid ... obviously you evaluate the skills and tools. But it’s that type of heart and head that you feel really good about.”
The Pirates have also been encouraged by the progress of Chen, who dominated the FCL — 2.57 ERA, 44 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 42 innings over 10 starts — before earning a promotion to Low-A Bradenton, as well as the recent progress of Chang, their most recent international signee.
Kwan said the Pirates had been tracking Chang since November 2019, attracted by his talent and makeup but wishing to see a larger sample size. The more Pacific Rim supervisor Fu-Chun Chiang, international scout Tony Harris and Kwan watched Chang, the better he seemed to get.
“A lot of the attributes that we really value with how athletic he is, the arm speed, the frame, how he’s able to manipulate the ball, it was only a matter of time when it was going to get better,” Kwan said. “As we continued to follow him, he got stronger, the velocity got better, and it was almost like, ‘Holy cow!’ Just like in the United States, there are late bloomers. And he got a lot better.”
Chang, a native of Taichung, has been clocked in the mid-90s with his fastball and has an array of complementary pitches: a curveball, splitter, slider, changeup and cutter. After graduating from Koahsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School, Chang joined a baseball training program at Asia University in Taichung and also played semipro for Taiwan Power Company.
When Cherington spoke last week, one of the points he hit hard was ensuring the Pirates are developing an infrastructure and culture that’s attractive to players on the international market.
Money and opportunity help, sure, but also coaches and technology that can spur improvement and treatment that resonates with someone traveling across the world and communicating through a language barrier, all to chase faraway dreams.
Whether it’s been with Tsutsugo, Park, the three Taiwanese prospects or even Class AAA speedster Ji-Hwan Bae — who’s from Daegu, South Korea — the Pirates feel good about what they’ve been able to do on that front.
“We’re not just going out and finding these players,” Cherington said. “But we are building a team of people with the Pirates that can really support that transition.”
And that, Kwan said, is the most important thing. Young players who essentially forgo professional leagues in their home countries are often highly scrutinized — celebrated if it goes well, but potentially scorned if it does not.
Which is one of many reasons why the Pirates know it’s important to be selective with their efforts and choices in Asia, matching their own needs with players’ talent and makeup.
“There’s definitely risk when you sign players over there,” Kwan said. “You really want to be convicted that you’re picking the right player because there can be a downside if it doesn’t pan out.
“But the leagues are really competitive, and it’s hard to not take notice of that.”